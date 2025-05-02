Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How we think Rangers will line-up against Glasgow rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership at Ibrox on Sunday lunchtime

Barry Ferguson’s side will still be intent on finishing a hugely disappointing domestic campaign by claiming the derby bragging rights for a third consecutive time after winning the previous two head-to-heads earlier this year, including a 3-2 victory at Celtic Park in March.

Their recent record in this fixture makes for positive reading and Ferguson will need to continue that run to have any glimmer of hope of convincing the club’s incoming American owners that he is the right candidate to lead the Light Blues forward next term.

That seems unlikely at present with the Gers winless in their last five games in all competitions. The interim boss is demanding a reaction from last weekend’s disappointing 2-2 draw with St Mirren in Paisley, but admits the result is the only thing that matters when it comes to facing their bitter rivals on home soil.

“I couldn’t care less about the performance, I just want to get the three points,” Ferguson admitted. “It is a bonus for me if you play well in these games.

“I know a lot of people want to see free-flowing attractive football and I totally get that, but it is all about winning games of football and it is clear that we have not won enough this season. It is something that we need to get better at going forward, not just this season but next season and the following season after that.

“Last week’s performance was one that annoyed me, it made me angry, and I was clear on that in the dressing room. I have been clear on that this week, so I am expecting a better performance, and everyone is playing for their futures.”

Predicted Rangers XI vs Celtic (3-4-1-2)

Liam Kelly; John Souttar, Robin Propper, Clinton Nsiala; James Tavernier, Bailey Rice, Nicolas Raskin, Jefte; Mohamed Diomande; Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Jack Butland (GK), Oscar Cortes, Connor Barron, Nedim Bajrami, Hamza Igamane, Leon Balogun, Ianis Hagi, Ross McCausland, Danilo.