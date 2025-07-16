He had time at Birmingham City and now could be set for a key role within Rangers.

Rangers head coach Russell Martin has placed a shock star in a key Ibrox department as part of ongoing changes.

The Light Blues are undergoing a summer revamp with Champions League qualifiers to come against Panathinaikos to come. It could be a case of sticking with what they have got in some aspects though, with Kieran Dowell and Ben Davies both back at Rangers after loans to Birmingham City.

It appeared as if both were set for exits again amid underwhelming stays at Ibrox so far. While Ben Davies’ future after Birmingham City is unknown, Martin has revealed that Dowell has been promoted to the leadership group alongside captain James Tavernier, goalkeeper Jack Butland and centre back John Souttar, in a surprise twist.

What Russell Martin said about Kieran Dowell

He said to the Scottish Sun: "It's quite a quiet dressing room. There are a lot of people from different backgrounds and there are a lot of young guys. But they have spent a lot of time together here and it is getting noisier. There is more noise, smiles and laughs coming out from the games and they are also digging in together.

"When they have to run and work hard together, they are holding each other accountable in training. You could hear that today on the training pitch and that was so different to where we were two and a half weeks ago in terms of the noise.

“But the guys who have come in have been great as we knew the characters we were bringing in. The aggression and the way they compete is fantastic and we have to keep asking and driving for that. The senior group of Tav (James Tavernier), Jack (Butland), Kieran Dowell and John Souttar are good guys and they have welcomed them and make sure they feel part of it. Even if they are not really noisy they have done it in their own way, which is important."

Why Russell Martin wanted Rangers job

Speaking on his and assistant Matt Gill’s Ibrox arrivals, Martin said: "It was easy for me, but I think it was more stressful for Gilly. We could have gone back in four days after we got sacked. I remember us talking about it, but it didn't energise, it didn't excite, it didn't infuse us enough. It would have felt like we were just going into a job for the sake of going into one.

"Even back in January there were rumours around us and this job, so that whets your appetite a little bit. We turned down a few, just hanging on for this one, and Kevin Thelwell and the owners made me wait for a long time. I have to say it was the most thorough interview process I've ever been involved in. It should be at this club. It's all worked out, though. We're here and now we need to make the most of it.

“It's the first time we've been sacked and took nearly six years. We absolutely loved the job. We felt we had given it everything we possibly could. I was really proud of what we did and the position we left the club in. We took over in the Championship and left in the Premier League, although it was tough, with some assets that were really valuable to Southampton and still are. I was proud of what we were culturally, with the staff and the players at the training ground. But it is what it is, so you move on and you get on with it. I was angry for about two weeks, then it was Christmas and you're ready to crack on."