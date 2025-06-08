The out-of-contract central defender still has an improved offer on the table from parent club Swansea City as he weighs up his transfer options

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Darling has been floated as a Rangers summer transfer target with new Ibrox head coach Russell Martin weighing up a potential reunion with the out of contract defender for a THIRD time.

Martin, who is looking to revamp the Light Blues squad he has inherited from previous boss Philippe Clement, is targeting the 25-year-old centre-back, whom he signed twice previously by taking Darling to MK Dons and then Swansea City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darling has an improved contract offer on the table from the Welsh outfit, but is yet to put pen to paper as he considers his next step. Rangers are not the only club to have registered an interest in the player, with a host of English Championship clubs also firmly in the mix.

Swansea Bay News reported earlier this week that Birmingham City, Sheffield United and Wrexham had joined the Gers in the race for Darling’s signature, despite Swansea remaining “hopeful a new deal can be agreed”. However, it’s understood they have potential replacements lined up should Darling complete a free transfer.

Norwich City - who recently appointed Liam Manning as their new manager - have emerged as the latest contenders to enter the fray for the Englishman over the past 24 hours. But Rangers will hope that Martin’s personal relationship with Darling could swing things in the favour.

Swansea chief gives honest stance on Harry Darling’s future

Amid uncertainty over Darling’s future, Swansea director of football Richard Montague confirmed they are considering alternative defensive options. He revealed: “The ball is very much in Harry's court. We made him what we thought was a very strong offer and I believe what he would think is a very strong offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are, and have been throughout the whole period, looking at our other options in that position to make sure we are well covered. Our job really has been to balance off the chances of Harry signing a contract with other players, trying to match up those timelines to make sure we are not caught short. I don't think we are going to be caught short is what I would say.”

Darling has scored 12 goals in 112 appearances for since joining Swansea from MK Dons back in 2022. He is coming off his most consistent season to date and the Welsh club and Montague declared he “wouldn't say with any confidence” where the player will be come pre-season.

“If Harry Darling chooses to leave, he is an exceptional Championship defender, but we need to be able to back ourselves to find alternative options in that position," he added. “I would like to think regardless of the outcome there, we can finish as a stronger unit than when we went into the window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rangers first-team squad are due to report back for pre-season training in just over a fortnight and Martin has seemingly prioritised defensive reinforcements, with Leicester City’s Conor Coady also linked with a move to Glasgow.