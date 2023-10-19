Leading Rangers manager candidate now favourite for EFL Championship vacancy

Kevin Muscat was thought to be a strong contender for the Ibrox vacancy before Philippe Clement’s appointment.

Rangers are getting ready for their first competitive fixture under new boss Philippe Clement as Hibs visit Ibrox on Saturday in the Scottish Premiership.

With rivals Celtic facing a tricky away trip to Tynecastle on Sunday the former Monaco gaffer has the opportunity to immediately cut the seven point deficit between the two teams at the top of the table. Meanwhile, another coach who was thought to be a leading candidate in the Glasgow club’s managerial search is now thought to be the favourite for a vacancy in England.

Kevin Muscat, who was touted by many to become the next Gers’ gaffer before Clement’s appointment, is the bookmakers favourite to be the next permanent manager of EFL Championship club Millwall. The Lions released a statement yesterday confirming they had agreed to the mutual termination of Gary Rowett’s contract.

Muscat, who had a brief spell as a Ranger player between 2002 and 2003, remains in charge of J-League club Yokohama F. Marinos but has been linked with several vacancies in the UK and Europe recently. The English born former Australian international leads the market ahead of ex Birmingham City boss John Eustace.

Meanwhile, former Rangers gaffer Michael Beale is also a leading candidate in the market to become the next permanent Millwall boss and is the biggest mover, having jumped up to third favourite this afternoon. The 43-year old had an excellent track record in the division with the Lions’ London rivals QPR before taking over at Ibrox.