Lee Johnson has weighed in on the decision to send off John Lundstram during his side’s clash with Hibernian.

Hibernian boss Lee Johnson has defended Rangers star John Lundstram over his red card at Easter Road.

Lundstram was given his marching orders in the 66th minute after diving in to prevent a counter attack.

In the end, the decision proved vital for Rangers, though it was not the only one.

Alfredo Morelos was later sent off for catching his man with a stray arm, and Rangers saw their 2-1 lead diminished in stoppage time.

Despite a valient effort with nine men, Rangers could not hold on, with Hibs equalising three minutes into added time with a superb half-volley from Josh Campbell.

In Lundstram’s case, the red card appeared particularly harsh give the challenge was more of a trip.

Though, it must be said that referees have clamped down on challenges from behind when defenders have no chance of winning the ball, whether they are trips or not.

Still, most did not feel it was a red card offence, and that even includes Hibs boss Johnson, who believed it was a yellow card challenge.

Asked by Sky Sports about some of decisions from referee willie Cullum in the game, he said: “You are just looking for that level of consistency, and hopefully, when VAR comes in, that will be produced.”

Hibs celebrate Josh Campbell's stoppage-time equaliser.

And asked about the Lundstram incident, the Hibs boss added: “I think you are right. In my opinion, the Lundstram one is a yellow card.

“It is a tactical foul, really. It was not necesarily malicious, but it’s sometimes difficult to go and break down 10, and then nine.”

Lundstram and Morelos now face spells on the sidelines, though it is likely Rangers will appeal the decisions in the coming days.