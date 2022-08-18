The Scotland international is currently first-choice under manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst this season.

Jon McLaughlin reckons there is more ‘pressure’ on him after displacing Rangers legend Allan McGregor as number one goalkeeper this season - but claims that comes with the territory of playing for the club.

McGregor, who turned 40 earlier this year, decided against hanging up his gloves this summer to sign a new 12 month contract at Ibrox but he’s no longer viewed as first-choice.

Former Hearts and Sunderland stopper McLaughlin has started every game between the sticks under Giovanni van Bronckhorst so far this term and he produced a number of important saves in Tuesday’s 2-2 Champions League play-off draw with PSV Eindhoven.

Jon McLaughlin (L) saves at the feet of PSV's Philipp Max during Tuesday night's 2-2 Champions League play-off draw with PSV (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

McLaughlin admits taking over from McGregor, widely regarded as one of Rangers greatest ever goalkeepers alongside the late Andy Goram, will put him straight into the firing line for scrutiny.

However, he remains focused on performing to the highest level possible, amid speculation he is not a strong enough candidate to keep the No.1 spot.

McLaughlin said: “The pressure and scrutiny is maybe greater in my position with the man I’m playing ahead of.

“It’s ramped up even further in the eyes of a lot of people and it’s always going to be a talking point and something to be used.

“So of course I’d be lying if I said I didn’t know it was there in the background. Again, though, I knew it was coming.

“It’s no shock, no surprise and the life of a goalkeeper means you’ve got to have that thick skin.

“You’ve got to have that confidence in yourself, that belief, and hope the manager is picking you for good reason and that you can go out and show his trust is well founded.

“I’ve been here for two years now and I’ve played quite a number of games. I’m not a debutant. I’ve tried to apply myself the same way every single time I’ve played for the club.

“I can’t do a lot about what people out there say. People can have their opinions, they’re free to do that. It’s out of my control.

“The only thing I can do is give my best every single time.

McLaughlin stated he is unfazed by the ‘noise’ surrounding Rangers goalkeeping position, with the majority of fans urging the Ibrox board to bring in a new keeper before the end of the transfer window.

He added: “Of course, I don’t think you can get away from that. There’s a lot of noise around it.

“I suppose that comes with the territory at Rangers. It’s not as if we didn’t know what would be the case.

“All I can do is be the best version of myself. I can’t be somebody else. I’f I’m asked to play, I give my best for the manager, the team and the club. That’s as far as I can take it.

“Whatever else is going on around that, however, other people see if, is out of my control.

“Of course you feel it. You know it’s there but I’m doing the best I can to be worthy of that shirt and that badge.”

Van Bronckhorst will be concerned with the goals his side have conceded in recent weeks with set pieces proving to be a major downfall and Pat Nevin believes the club need to act recifty the situation quickly.

Jon McLaughlin is currently Rangers' first-choice keeper.

Speaking on BBC’s Football Daily Podcast, he said: “When you lose goals to corner kicks, people often look at the defenders but the top goalkeepers come out and stop it at the source.

“If the ball is six yards out, they come out and use their height to catch the ball.

“Rangers haven’t really got a goalkeeper that does that and McLaughlin might be slightly better at that than his slightly older teammate (McGregor) and they have to do something about that.