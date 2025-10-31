The former Norwich City gaffer has been working with Paraag Marathe in West Yorkshire since 2023.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having had experience working under the 49ers himself, Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has had his say on the Ibrox side.

It’s been two wins out of two domestically for Danny Rohl since taking over from Russell Martin as Rangers manager. The German boss has already stamped his authority on the Light Blues, playing a five at the back formation in their 1-0 victory over Hibs. Next up for The Gers is the ultimate grudge match against Celtic in the League Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United boss, Farke has enjoyed life back in the Premier League after gaining promotion last season. The Yorkshire giants haven’t looked out of place in the top-flight so far and currently sit 15th in the table. A German philosopher of the game, working under the 49ers, many parallels can be drawn between Farke and Rohl, as the Leeds boss has his say on the recent Ibrox appointment.

Sheffield Wednesday achievements outline Rohl’s ‘unbelievable potential’

Farke told the The Scottish Sun: “Danny has already had some great experiences in his coaching career. He’s still very young to take the Rangers job but at Sheffield Wednesday he worked a little miracle to keep them up. That’s credit to his quality as a manager because if you come into such a difficult situation and deliver straight away then it shows that you have unbelievable potential.

“There’s no doubt about this. In his second season he stabilised them a bit more into mid-table. Overall I would label his time at Sheffield Wednesday as very successful due to the circumstances he worked under. He’s a really intelligent young man and a very good human being, so I hope he will have great success at Rangers.”

Rohl became manager of The Owls in 2023, in what is his only other permanent position to date. In his two seasons at Hillsborough, he transformed a relegation-threatened Championship side into a mid-table outfit. However, due to financial troubles and disagreements with the club’s hierarchy, he left Wednesday in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immediate success ‘crazy’ to judge currently

Despite Farke’s best wishes for his countryman, he also is realistic in his assessments of what Rohl can achieve at Rangers in the near future. He said: “at Rangers, the expectation is on a different level. You have to win each and every game due to their history. You have to win titles.

“Even a draw feels like a loss and the world goes down, so for Danny this is something new. It would be too difficult to guarantee success right now — but I will back his potential and his qualities as a human being. It’s a very brave and interesting appointment and it will be great if he turns out to be a success.

“But to label it already a success — for such a young manager facing such a difficult task — that would be a bit too early. It would be a bit crazy to do this, but my fingers are definitely crossed that he will be successful at Rangers.”