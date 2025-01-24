Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are said to have the Rangers player on their transfer radar.

A Rangers talent is reportedly on the radar of Leeds United with his future uncertain beyond the end of this season.

Philippe Clement’s side lost out 2-1 to Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday night. They will turn attentions back to the domestic scene vs Dundee United in the Premiership on Sunday but transfer market talk is all the rage over who may stay and who goes from Ibrox.

One talent who could be on the move is Archie Stevens. Rangers News report that the former Wimbledon winger “is likely to leave Ibrox at the end of his current contract after failing to agree terms on a new deal.” It’s claimed he was not present for the game against Man Utd at Old Trafford.

There’s Scottish Championship loan interest for the rest of this season but Leeds United could be a key to a long-term future. The report states “the talented teen had interest from Leeds United last year with the Whites keeping track of the wide man.” Brighton have also scouted him in the past.

It comes after claims from Stevens from late 2022 remerged over his desire to play first-team football now, featuring for a single minute at first team level for Rangers since the comments. He told Rangers TV at the time: “I want to perform well and continue improving as a player.

“I want to get round the other side of the building, both in training and games. I want to continue performing to a good standard and hopefully the rest will come. You’re always being watched, even in training. You need to treat every day the same, and have the desire and purpose to get round to the first-team side of the building.

“I’m going into my third season so I’ve done two years. I’ve enjoyed every minute and hopefully I can keep pushing on. I feel like one of the more experienced players in the B Team and I’m loving it.

“To get minutes for the first-team is what you want, and hopefully I can get some more if I keep working hard.”