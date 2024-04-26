Enzo Maresca, manager of Leicester City celebrates victory following the Sky Bet Championship match against Sunderland

Rangers transfer interest in signing out-of-favour Leicester City defender Harry Souttar during the summer window has left a former Ibrox hero purring at the prospect.

Derek Ferguson has admitted he would “love to see” the Light Blues unite the 25-year-old Australian international with his elder brother John at the heart of the Gers backline next season, insisting the potential formation of such a partnership of the two centre-backs would be “quite surreal” to see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foxes defender - who has barely featured for Enzo Maresca’s Championship-promotion hopefuls this season and hasn’t even been named in the matchday squad for over a month - was previously linked with a move to Govan back in January.

WATCH THE LATEST EPISODE OF NATIONAL WORLD ‘FITBAWTALK’ - YOUR NAN’S FAVOURITE FOOTBALL PODCAST, KEN? It’s believed the reluctance of former Liverpool man Ben Davies to leave during the winter window prevented a deal from coming to fruition, but it seems increasingly likely he could head through the exit door at the end of the campaign, having failed to make an appearance under Philippe Clement since December.

A decision is also yet to be made on Leon Balogun’s future, with the 35-year-old entering the final month of his contract, while youngster Leon King could head out on loan to ensure changes in defence are likely.

Souttar is believed to be keen on playing alongside his brother for the first time since starting their senior careers together at Dundee United. And Ferguson hopes he will quit the King Power Stadium in favour of a move to Rangers if the opportunity arose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a scenario Ferguson admits he would’ve loved to have occured during his playing days - the prospects of partnering legendary former Gers captain Barry in midfield. “That would be quite surreal,” he told Ibrox News. “Thinking about it I would love that. That would be magic to see that. He’s about six foot six isn’t he, and I tell you what his brother’s played pretty well this season.

“It’s quite good to think that could be a partnership, that kind of excites me to be honest with you. I would love to see that. My God, that could have been like me partnering my brother in the middle of the park for Rangers.