The Hoops still have fish to fry this campaign and end this season with a Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen, where they will hope to come out as Treble winners. Rangers’ campaign ended with a 2-2 draw versus Hibs on Saturday and their attentions turn to appointing a new manager plus a proposed takeover backed by 49ers Enterprises.

L’Equipe name manager who rejected Rangers

Will Still has announced he will be leaving RC Lens at the end of this season, having guided them to eighth in the Ligue 1 table. His management of Lens and Reims in France has warranted praise and respected French outlet L'Equipe claim Still ‘recently turned down Glasgow Rangers’ with England his dream destination. His reasons for exiting Lens are to be closer to his partner, who fell into a coma earlier this year.

Still said: “I will not be the coach of RC Lens next season. It was the last of the season at Bollaert, but it was also my last. For multiple reasons. The main reason, which pushes me to make this decision, is the fact that I need to return home. Everyone is well aware of what happened in my life. That's why."

Davide Ancelotti is closely linked with becoming the next manager of Rangers. He is currently assistant at Real Madrid and his dad, Carlo, has taken him with him to other big clubs like Everton, Napoli and Bayern Munich. Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl is another who has been linked with the position of late.

Chris Sutton sees widening Celtic gap on rivals

Celtic hero Chris Sutton and former manager Martin O’Neill have discussed the gap that is growing between the Old Firm rival. Sutton told Sky Sports: “You look at the two teams now and they are miles apart. Martin's right, it's up to Rangers to come up with something. They've still got this managerial situation which needs addressing, this takeover, whereas Celtic are a stable club. When you go back to last season, Matt O'Reilly was the player. It's quick at's easy to forget.

“Matt O'Reilly was the best player for Celtic last season, scored a load of goals. They lose him and it's just, you know, they recruited OK and there'll be debates around whether sort of, you know, how Engels has performed I think with the price tag and what have you.

“It's been seamless and when I first came up, it was about, I thought it was about closing the gap initially and I realized very, very quickly that that certainly wasn't the case. You know, it's about winning and just winning a title. Now, I mean, Celtic, if they, you know, win the Cup, there's six Trebles in nine years. That's ridiculous to think about. Their aim at the start of every season is to win a Treble.”

O’Neill said: “It really was about trying to get close, really thinking about it. And possibly maybe the following season. We got off to a great start and then we won a big, big game against Rangers here, 6-2 that eventually became really important for us. Because not that I thought that at the time, but even though Rangers hammered us in November time of that same year, I think we'd got enough confidence about a side that we could take that hammering and then go and learn from it. And I think that's exactly what we did and we just plied on and won the league. And it worked out great.”