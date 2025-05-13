The Sheffield Wednesday boss is one of the names in the

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl could make the final Rangers manager shortlist, it’s been claimed.

Real Madrid assistant Davide Ancelotti has been strongly linked as a key contender for the vacant post at Ibrox. It’s now been claimed by Sky Sports that the Sheffield Wednesday gaffer is a key rival to the Italian alongside some other contenders, with hIs own future shrouded in doubt.

Rohl has dealt with off field issues during time at Hillsborough, including a small transfer budget and relationship that appears uneasy with owner and chairman Dejphon Chansiri. He is contracted at Sheffield Wednesday until 2027 but speculation has still mounted,

Sky Sports update on next Rangers manager

In their reporting on the Rangers situation, Sky state: “Rangers are continuing to assess various candidates as they look to finalise a shortlist ahead of appointing a new manager. Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, is one option of interest to Rangers. The 35-year-old - who has also been linked with Como - has worked under his dad at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

“With Carlo joining Brazil later this month, Davide - who is known by incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell from his time at Goodison Park - is looking to become a manager in his own right. However, reports in Spain suggesting Rangers are in contract talks with the Italian are understood to be premature. There is believed to be no frontrunner at this stage, and no appointment is imminent.

“In-demand Danny Rohl is another option that could make the final shortlist, with his future at Sheffield Wednesday remaining uncertain. However, several clubs in England are also keeping tabs on the 36-year-old. Rob Edwards, who worked with Thelwell at Wolves, is also among the names under consideration. It is understood former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons boss Russell Martin - who played for Rangers in 2018 - had been sounded out over the job, but it remains to be seen if he is an option the Gers opt for.”

What Danny Rohl has said about Sheffield Wednesday future

Speaking after the Owls’ final game of the English Championship season against Watford earlier this month, Rohl told the BBC: "I know what I want to do, my picture is very clear. But it's also part of the decision-making of the club. I will not forget this place. It doesn't matter what happens now.

"To have such a relationship so quickly, such a belief, such hope, such a respectful togetherness - I can't have expected this when I took over. It will be part of the bottom of my heart. I had a view of my last 560 days at this club to look in their faces. How they celebrate, how they call my name – its always special. Big, big respect to them.

"The heartbeat of this club are the fans, they are always there. I have never had a negative experience with these fans, always positive. I thank you for all your support - for the fans, the journalists, for the staff. Thank you so much."