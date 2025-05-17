The ambitious French side are understood to be ‘actively pursuing’ a summer move the breakout Ibrox star

Hamza Igamane has emerged from a largely forgettable campaign for Rangers as one of only a small band of players to earn pass marks this term during his breakout season in Glasgow.

And the Moroccan striker, who has scored 16 goals in all competitions including four in the Europa League, is already attracting plenty of transfer interest this summer with ambitious Ligue 1 side RC Strasbourg the latest club to reportedly hold a strong interest in the 22-year-old.

Viewed as one of the Light Blues top assets, there has been uncertainty over Igamane’s future at Ibrox despite still having four years to run on his current deal.

A host of clubs from across some of Europe’s top five leagues including Everton and Marseille have been keeping tabs on the forer FAR Rabat hitman and now another French club are in the mix to try and tempt him away from Govan.

Strasbourg - managed by ex-Fulham, Hull City and Brighton defender Liam Rosenior - are hunting down Champions League football next season, but have all-but guaranteed some form of European football.

The club are part of Chelsea's Blue Co network and are putting plans in place for an ‘active’ summer with highly-respected French journalist Mohammed Toubache-Ter claiming they are “hot” on Igamane’s tail as they look to add attacking reinforcements.

It comes following speculation that Dutchman Emanuel Emegha - one of Strasbourg’s key players in their impressive domestic season - has been linked with moves elsewhere

Both Chelsea and Strasbourg have carried out plenty of plenty trading with each other in recent years. Andrey Santos and Djordjie Petrovic were sent on loan to eastern France from Stamford Bridge last summer, while Diego Moreira and Caleb Wiley also made moves away from London over the last 18 months.