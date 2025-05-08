Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane has emerged as a shock transfer target for the North London club

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Moroccan international burst onto the scene towards the tail end of 2024 after taking time to find his feet and fitness levels following his arrival from FAR Rabat in the homeland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old has displayed several glimpses of what he is capable, impressing with his technical ability and eye for goal. But ex-Light Blues star Hutton doesn’t feel he is quite ready to make a name for himself in the English Premier League yet and become a regular starter despite his steady improvement.

Speaking to BoyleSports, who offer the latest football odds, Hutton was quizzed on potential interest in Igamane from clubs down south and while admitting he wouldn’t like the forward to exit after just one season in Govan, he reckons if a big-money fee is received then it could prove too difficult for the club’s new American owners to turn down.

“He’s probably not ready to go down to the Premier League and be a regular starter, but I think at his age what he's shown so far is he's got the technical ability, he's improving week by week,” Hutton said. “And I think when you go down there, no disrespect to Rangers, but you're playing around probably better players and playing against better players you're going to become better yourself.

“So I think he's got everything that it takes to get to the next level. If there is a bid of around £20million I think that's something Rangers couldn't turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They've not been great in the past in terms of when players maybe hit their ceiling in terms of value, they've not sold them on. I don't want to see him leave because I think he is a very good player and he's going to get better. But if they get a fee in that kind of region of 20 million, I think they would have to take it.”

When asked if Igamane could thrive at one of his old clubs, Tottenham Hotspur, Hutton added: “Yeah, of course. I think an opportunity to move to the Premier League is up there for every player. Everyone wants to play at the highest level possible.

“I think that's the toughest league in football at this moment in time and to go to a club like Spurs, although they've not hit the heights this season, they'll be looking to the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They want to build. They want to get back up and compete at the higher end of the table. I think that would be a move that would excite any player.

“So for him I think that would be a really strong, really good move. I don't want to see him leave, of course, but again, it all comes down to the fee. If that's there on the table, you can't turn that sort of money down.”