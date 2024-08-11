Bobby Clark is a target for Rangers, according to reports. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Rangers have been linked to a Liverpool talent.

It has been claimed Rangers will need to pay Liverpool top dollar if they were to make a move for Bobby Clark.

The midfielder is a highly-rated prospect at Anfield and it has been suggested that Rangers are interested in a move for the 19-year-old. He has appeared for the senior side at Anfield and is capped by England at youth level, with the Premiership side in blue still looking to add to their squad this transfer window.

Connor Barron has made a strong impression since coming into Philippe Clement’s midfield but they have also lost a lot of experience in Ryan Jack and John Lundstram departing. The likes of Alex Lowry are on the Ibrox fringes waiting for a chance in midfield.

Another club reportedly interested in Clark is RB Salzburg, who could face Rangers in the Champions League play-off round if they beat FC Twente and the Ibrox club get past Dynamo Kyiv. A £6m offer has reportedly been floated by the Austrian side but speaking to the Anfield Index (via Ibrox News), Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst responded to the bid with a hint to what Rangers may need to pay. He said: “Way short of their valuation.”

Meanwhile, a former Rangers star reckons the Premiership club should look inwards for talent rather than externally amid links to Clark at Liverpool. Derek Ferguson reckons their own academy could prove a breeding ground for sell-on value.

Ferguson told Ibrox News: “We seem to get linked with a few of these guys at Liverpool since Steven Gerrard was manager.

“I don’t know too much about the boy, obviously he’s a talented player. But I think sometimes we’ve got to look at our own academy. We’ve got enough talent here. [And] we’re starting to get the youngsters in where we can hopefully make them better with that sell-on value.”