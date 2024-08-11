The Rangers boss inspecting the temporary home. | Getty Images

Rangers have made a move for the long-term recently.

Marco Negri says the move to make Philippe Clement the Rangers manager shows some long-term thinking by Ibrox decision makers.

The Belgian has been in charge for almost a year and recently agreed terms on a deal that takes him into 2028. He is gearing his side up for a crucial Champions League third round qualifier second leg vs Dynamo Kyiv on Tuesday, with the tie poised at 1-1 from leg on.

Rangers matches are currently being played at Hampden due to renovation works at Ibrox. Speaking to the Sunday Post, ex-Rangers striker Negri says the importance of Champions League football is vital, but patience is required in the long-term amid a plan that goes beyond the here and now.

He said: "I always follow with great attention and passion what happens at Rangers. This has been a time of reconstruction with the recruitment of Philippe Clement as manager evidence those in charge are determined to build the team up in a serious, strategic way.

"There is a long-term project in place now, which is good. Of course it will take time, with patience needed by everyone. When you change a lot at a football club at any one time, then you can often see a dip in the results.

"So, the draw against Dynamo Kyiv was important for at least two reasons. The first is that the late equaliser was further proof that Rangers never give up. The second was financial because it means their hopes of winning through to the group stages of the Champions League remain very much alive.

"As every football fan knows, playing in Europe can be extremely lucrative, especially in UEFA’s most prestigious club tournament. For that reason, it is important to try to stay in it for as long as possible. There is also the possibility of parachuting down to the Europa League, which can be a great tournament too.

"It was great to see Rangers' run to the final in Seville in two years bring attention to the club from all over Europe. Unfortunately, they lost out to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties, but it was still a great experience for the players and fans alike. Hopefully, the next time they reach this stage, it will go the other way."