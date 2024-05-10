Major Rangers transfer clearout predicted and only 6 stars remain in scathing Ibrox bomb squad verdict
Only six Rangers stars would remain at Ibrox next season in one Ibrox favourite’s scathing verdict.
The Light Blues looked like they had title destiny in their own hands this time last month, but defeat to Ross County and a draw with Dundee has left them trailing rivals Celtic by three points. Defeat in this weekend’s derby at Parkhead would all but end the title race with a six-point gap to make up with two games left.
Boss Philippe Clement replaced Michael Beale earlier this season and is yet to have a full summer window to mould his team. According to former midfielder Derek Ferguson, only Jack Butland, James Tavernier, John Souttar, Ridvan Yilmaz, Mohamed Diomande and Cyriel Dessers would remain for next season, fitness dependent.
That would leave the likes of Connor Goldson and John Lundstram on the way out of Rangers. Ferguson told Ibrox News: “Well, Butland. I don’t want him going anywhere. Tavernier is an interesting one because Tav’s been brilliant for us in terms of his goals.
“But he was off it a wee bit the couple of games against Ross County and Dundee, but he’s come back to form and shown what he’s all about [vs St Mirren]. What he’s done for us I’d be keeping Tavernier as well, and certainly we’ve got Diomande in the middle of the park. I love his energy and I love his quality as well, he’s another one [to keep].
“And then you start to look about and think, ‘Well, who else is in there who is nailed on that you would keep?’ Then it starts to become a bit of a worry. John Souttar, I know he had that mad 15 minutes against Hearts when I think he thought he was still playing for them even though he was in a Rangers jersey, he lost the plot.
“[But] I’d still keep John because John’s a ball-playing centre-back, he’s got a physicality about him, just a wee bit rash at times, he’s got a wee bit of pace.
“So Butland, Souttar, Tav, if you’ve got a fit Ridvan Yilmaz then probably, Diomande in the middle of the park, and Dessers as well, I would maybe keep and work with him.
“But apart from that yeah, that’s it. If Boydy’s (Kris Boyd) saying 15 I’d say yeah, there’s going to be a big clear out. Major surgery is needed to that Rangers squad.”
