Rangers face competition from two clubs for the signature of teenage sensation Max Willoughby.

Rangers are set to face a three-way transfer battle with both Norwich City and AFC Bournemouth for Motherwell's youngster Max Willoughby, according to several reports.

The defensive starlet is said to be one of Scotland's most exciting young talents and comes from a family of footballers, with his Grandad Alex Willoughby a former Rangers player in the late 1960s.

Despite interest from all three clubs, Scottish Premiership side Motherwell are understood to be keen to hang onto Willoughby and hope to convince the player to pen a new deal with the club with the offer of a clear path to first-team football after the player progressed successfully through their youth team ranks.

Motherwell will also feel they can point to the progression of Luca Ross and Lennon Miller, who have made several competitive outings for the Steelmen despite being just 17 years of age, as examples of what Willoughby could achieve in the immediate future if he was to remain with the club.

The Gers will face stiff competition from English side AFC Bournemouth though after the Premier League club reportedly sent scouts to watch the defender several weeks ago. EFL Championship outfit Norwich City will also be hopeful of securing a deal with manager David Wagner known to hand youth team prospects first team opportunities with the likes of Jonathan Rowe and Adam Idah becoming first team regular in Norfolk this year.