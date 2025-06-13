The midfielder has worked with Rangers head coach Russell Martin previously.

A transfer claim has been made that it’s more likely a midfielder will head for Rangers over Leeds United, following his spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

The early part of transfer season has brought rumours galore and the Light Blues have been linked to a host of players early on. They have been taken over by 49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh, with Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe now vice chair to the latter at Ibrox.

49ers Enterprises also own Leeds, who have just been promoted to the Premier League. They are also being linked with players and one of those is Shea Charles, who is back at new Rangers head coach Russell Martin’s former club Southampton, after an impressive stint with Sheffield Wednesday.

Why star is more likely to go to Rangers over Leeds United

It’s been claimed by the Daily Mail that the Elland Road side ‘admire’ Charles who featured 43 times at English Championship level for the Owls, having played 38 times for his parent team. There could be reshuffling in the Rangers midfield this summer with both Nico Raskin and Mohamed Diomande both linked with making an exit. Transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has said, however, that is more likely that the 21-year-old would link up with Martin again at Rangers rather than complete a switch to the Premier League.

One financial factor is also deemed not an issue. Bailey told Leeds United News: “He’s an interesting one. It is more likely that he joins Rangers. He’s not on huge wages and obviously he played under Russell Martin at Southampton.”

Martin’s side did have a winter recall option on Charles last season from Sheffield Wednesday and before his exit, the now Rangers gaffer said: “It’s gone exactly how we wanted it to [Shea's loan], for him and for us... We have an option to recall Shea if we choose to. But we’re not going to call him back unless he’s going to come back in and play and impact the squad and be a big player for us. He needs to keep doing what he’s doing. We’ll continue to assess our situation and what we need."

Russell Martin connection with Southampton midfielder

Speaking upon signing him from Manchester City in 2023, Martin said of Charles: “Shea is a very talented, intelligent and mature young player with great potential to develop his game with us. He has been well schooled at Manchester City, coming through an elite Academy all the way to the first team. We’ve watched him closely and we’re confident he’s got the right attributes to help us in the way we’re going to play.”

Charles was also complimentary of Martin: “I feel like the way the manager’s going to play will really suit me, and obviously some of the players that I know (from City) have done very well here last season in the Premier League, so there’s no reason why I can’t come in and do similar things. He (Russell Martin) called me the other night, explaining that it will be good for me with the possession-based football that he looks to play, and I just can’t wait.”