The Northern Irishman and former Ibrox skipper hasn’t given up on his dream of becoming Rangers manager on a full-time basis one day

Rangers cult hero Steven Davis has opened up on the rumours suggesting he was set to return to Ibrox with Steven Gerrard - but admits he still dreams of heading back to Govan one day as their new boss.

The Northern Ireland assistant coach had a brief stint at Light Blues caretaker boss back in October 2023 following the dismissal of Michael Beale after his playing career was cut short following a freak training ground injury which ruled him out of action long-term.

His dugout reign only lasted two games but it was enough to convince the 40-year-old that he wanted to be a manager one day. There was speculation of a speedy return to the club as a member of Gerrard’s coaching staff this summer, but Michael O’Neill has since added the 140-capped midfield star to his Northern Ireland backroom team. Davis - a four-time title winner with Rangers - has acknowledged he’s still got so much to learn, but confessed he would love the opportunity to spend fill the Gers hotseat on a full-time basis in the future.

Rangers hero hoping for Ibrox return

“In an ideal world, I’d like to have said my goodbyes in a different way and having that decision as my own but that was taken away from me. I've got over it, you try to put a different spin on it,” Davis admitted.

“I was very fortunate throughout my career not to have major injuries which allowed me to play to the level I did until the age I was. I tried to get back but I never felt I’d get back to a level I’d be happy with. Ultimately the decision was made and I was at peace with that.

“It would have been lovely to have a send-off on the pitch rather than do it on the sidelines. This spell I was getting a lot of messages and everybody thought it was a foregone conclusion that I was coming back. There was never any contact but that's the rumour mill, isn't it?

“Obviously the club means so much to me, I’ve got great memories from my time there. It's hard to envisage I'll not be back at some point but you just never know. I’d like to assume that will be the case but at this minute that's not an option so we'll see what the future holds.

Rangers dream club favourite still holds

“Is that still in the dream, though? Yeah, 100%, it's the same as when I was a kid. I grew up a Rangers fan and wanted to play for the club. The ambition was to make just one appearance, my career involved much more with the club than I could have ever have envisaged. But at this minute I’m starting my journey as a coach. I've been involved with Michael and the Northern Ireland team, which has been really good for me. I’m doing my badges as well so that's just part of the process. Ultimately, one day it would be great to step back into Ibrox as manager.”

Davis oversaw a Europa League defeat to Cypriot side Aris Limassol and a Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren in Paisley and he reckons the experience will stand him in good stead. Reflecting on his interim spell in charge, Davis added: “That was huge, just to get the opportunity to be put in that position was something you could never refuse. It wasn't in my mind at that time, I was fully focused on rehabbing and trying to get back to play and that was my only focus.

“It came out the blue and it was an opportunity I absolutely loved. It whetted the appetite in many ways, it gives you a taste of what the other side's like and it's totally different. As a player you have a feeling of what management and coaching will be like but you don't get a full grasp until you're really in it and see it. Things like the detail that goes into the preparation for everything. It was a really valuable experience for me and hopefully something I can carry with me going forward.

“With the speed it happened, do I look back and wonder how I coped with it? In many ways that was probably a blessing. I was thrown in at the deep end so I just had to go with it, I tried to give it my all during the time I was there. It was only short-lived but it was an incredible experience to have. Around the club at that point there was a lot of negativity so I tried to go in and be positive. We only had the two games before the international break then Philippe Clement came in, but it was really invaluable for me.”

Davis was speaking as he helped promote Ten Years On - a celebratory event in May 2026 at Belfast’s Ulster Hall to mark the anniversary of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2016 campaign. For tickets go to Ulsterhall.co.uk.