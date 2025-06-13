An insider has shared what he’s told Rangers vice chairman Paraag Marathe about the Ibrox club.

An inside man has informed Paraag Marathe of the unique prize awaiting him if he cracks the keys to success with Rangers.

49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh have completed their takeover at Ibrox and are heading into a new era with Russell Martin as their head coach. Key 49ers figure Marathe is also chairman at Leeds United, who the American based investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers NFL franchise also own, and now becomes vice to Cavenagh in Govan.

Stuart Dallas keeps in contact with Marathe after time featuring at Leeds United, and is also a diehard Rangers fan. He has been in touch with the new Light Blues powerbroker over the takeover and has told him he’ll hit a career first reward in adoration like he’s never seen before if he manages to help guide Rangers back towards Scottish football’s summit. Celtic have been the dominant force for over a decade and the last time the Ibrox side won the Premiership was in 2021.

He told the Scottish Sun: “Obviously Rangers are built on success. They have to get back to winning trophies and they don't settle for second best. I've said to Paraag before that if you get it right at Rangers you'll never experience anything like it. They’ve done that at Leeds but if you can get it right at both clubs, it would be incredible.

“I've spoken to him about Rangers. I've exchanged messages. I've seen him at some games towards the end of the season when there were rumours of the takeover going through. These are exciting times. It’s a big summer for everybody involved because Rangers haven't won enough trophies in recent years. We know that in Scotland second best isn't good enough. Following Rangers myself, I know what it means to the fans and I'm excited for what's ahead.

“They've got to find a way of getting back to competing on all fronts, not just in Europe. They've got to win trophies first and foremost. I think both clubs have huge potential. Having large fan bases goes without saying. But if they get it right at both clubs, it's going to be big.”

What former Leeds United star can tell Rangers about 49ers

Dallas add: “I don't know how much involvement they will have at Rangers but it's been well documented they are involved. What I do know is at Leeds they're a very well run club. These guys are shrewd operators. They know exactly what they want.

“It can only be a positive for Rangers. I'm excited to see where Rangers go with it. I know the work they've put in at Leeds and how they've rallied around the club again and got it back to the Premier League. They're good people within it and it's exciting times to be a Rangers fan. I think they've gone through the mill in recent years. Finally, they've got an ownership that will be good for the club.”