Rangers play their first Scottish Premiership fixture at their new temporary home against Motherwell this weekend

Rangers are gearing up for their first ‘home match of the new Scottish Premiership season with Motherwell the visitors to Hampden Park on Saturday afternoon.

The club’s spiritual home - Ibrox Stadium - will remain vacant this weekend as Philippe Clement’s side instead travel five miles away to the national stadium which will become a temporary home for the Govan outfit for the next two months, and potentially longer.

The major hold up left the club in a state of turmoil during the off-season and the Gers could do with a positive result on the pitch as they attempt to secure their first victory of the league campaign following a goalless draw against Hearts in last weekend’s opener a Tynecastle. Clement’s men followed that result up with a 1-1 draw away to Dynamo Kyiv in Poland during the first leg of their Champions League third qualifying round in midweek.

Here, GlasgowWorld provides you with everything you need to know ahead of the match, including what channel the game will be on and how to stream it:

Where and when will Rangers v Motherwell take place?

The Scottish Premiership clash will take place at Hampden Park, Glasgow on Saturday, August 10. Kick-off is scheduled for 3.00pm (UK time)

Where can I watch the game? Is it on TV?

Unfortunately, the match has not been selected for live TV coverage in the UK. However, BBC Radio Scotland will provide live coverage on on 92 - 95 FM and 810 MW. Highlights of the match will pop up on Sky Sports News later that evening and the following morning. Rangers TV international subscribers can stream the match. UK & Ireland subscribers can listen to live audio.

Will there be a live stream I can access?

Yes, supporters will be able to catch all of the action via Rangers TV's live stream. A monthly subscription costs £6 and you can sign up HERE.

Who are the match officials?

Referee Kevin Clancy has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by Chris Raw and Gordon Crawford, with Euan Anderson named as the fourth official. Steven McLean is the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), assisted by Gary Hilland.

What is the latest team news?

Rangers are without Oscar Cortes after the winger suffered a knee strain against Hearts last weekend. He joins midfielder Nicolas Raskin on the crocked list. New signing Vaclav Cerny is not ready to play 90 minutes, according to Philippe Clement but latest arrival Robin Propper could be in line to make his competitive debut following his move from FC Twente.

Motherwell have a raft of injuries to contend with this weekend. Stuart Kettlewell has confirmed he could be without as many as eight senior players. Midfielder Lennon Miller is a major doubt for after picking up a knock against Ross County. Shane Blaney, Ross Callachan, Filip Stuparevic, Sam Nicholson, Harry Paton, Callum Slattery and John Koutroumbis are all sidelined.

