New English Championship club 'join chase' for Celtic and Rangers linked striker

Plymouth Argyle are the latest club to be linked with a move for the Leeds United attacker.

The January transfer window has been open for just over one week and already both Celtic and Rangers have been linked with several players.

Philippe Clement's side have made just one actual signing so far, bringing in striker Fabio Silva on loan from English Premier League side Wolves. Meanwhile, the Hoops are yet to bring in any new faces but supporters will be hoping to see some movement soon.

Interestingly, this window has seen the Glasgow rivals linked with the same players on several occasions. Hearts' striker Lawrence Shankland has long been touted as a possible Rangers addition and in recent weeks there has been a few rumours that Brendan Rodgers' side could also be keen.

Plymouth are in need of reinforcement, having lost two key players in loanees Luke Cundle and Finn Azaz.

Nottingham Forest defender Scott McKenna is another with the former Aberdeen man first linked with Celtic and now being tipped as a possible Rangers signing. Now, the latest player to enter the discussion is Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt.

Reports emerged yesterday that the 21-year old England youth international was on the radar of both Glasgow clubs as well as a few English Championship clubs. Today, a new club has also had their names thrown in the discussion.

Plymouth Argyle, who currently play in the EFL Championship alongside Leeds United, are said to have 'joined the chase' for Gelhardt - according to the Yorkshire Post who cite journalist Alan Nixon. The Pilgrims are apparently interested in taking the striker on loan from Elland Road while the nature of Celtic and Rangers apparent interest has not been confirmed - although a loan move seems most likely given the players age and previous first team experience with the Yorkshire club.

