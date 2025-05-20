The latest news for Celtic and Rangers as the summer transfer window approaches.

As the summer transfer window quickly approaches, there is plenty to unpack for Celtic and Rangers. The two Glasgow sides are expected to oversee busy windows ahead of another interesting Scottish Premiership season.

Rangers in particular are gearing up for a busy period, as they prepare for the confirmation of their pending takeover by a consortium backed by 49ers Enterprises. The Light Blues are waiting to appoint their next permanent manager, following the news that the interim period of Barry Ferguson has come to an end.

Take a look below at some of the latest news and transfer stories affiliated with Celtic and Rangers as the summer approaches.

Steven Gerrard now ‘preferred’ next manager choice at Rangers

Speculation over the next Rangers manager is growing following the departure of Ferguson. It was confirmed that the Light Blues’ clash with Hibs would be the 47-year-old’s last one in charge of this interim period.

“I said, no matter how this period panned out, I would always remain a committed supporter of the club, and I look forward to remaining a Rangers ambassador. I wish whomever becomes the new manager every success in the job,” Ferguson said following his departure.

Now, focus shifts to who will be brought in as the next permanent head coach at Ibrox. With the likes of Davide Ancelotti on the shortlist, rumours have been swirling around Glasgow, but Steven Gerrard is back in the frame following recent links.

According to Mail Sport, the Liverpool legend and former Rangers boss has been shortlisted alongside Ancelotti, but there is a ‘growing preference’ at Ibrox that the new manager must have ‘frontline experience’. As a result of this, Gerrard has been identified as the ‘preferred candidate’ to take the reins at the Light Blues, once the 49ers takeover is finalised. Gerrard guided Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title during his time in Glasgow but his managerial career has since dipped with disappointing spells at Aston Villa and Al-Ettifaq.

Former Celtic star announces retirement

Former Celtic ace Cristian Gamboa has announced his retirement from professional football. The 34-year-old first made the move to the Glasgow side in 2016 from West Brom, after struggling to maintain a role as a regular figure in England.

Gamboa was selected by Brendan Rodgers during his first season in charge but despite the promise of his arrival, his debut was a tough one as the Hoops fell to a significant 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League. The defender left Parkhead in 2019 to sign for German side VfL Bochum, where he has spent his career since. Now, Gamboa has confirmed he will be hanging up his boots and stepping away from the pitch.

Posting on Instagram alongside a photo of him and his family, Gamboa wrote to VfL Bochum and the fans: “Thank you for six years full of emotion, full of people with heart, full of pride. Thank you for letting us be a part of this family. A part of Bochum. Blue and White forever.”