The Rangers target’s usual number two of choice has landed another position at the EFL League One side

After Russell Martin’s dismissal, the search continues for his Ibrox replacement during the International break.

Steven Gerrard looked all-but certain to be returning to Govan for what would be his second spell, however the Liverpool legend turned the job down. Having only left Saudi Pro League side, Al-Ettifaq earlier this year, reports suggest that the timing wasn’t right for the 45-year old.

As one door closes, another one opens for the Rangers hierarchy in their search for the new gaffer, as the usual suspects once again are shortlisted. Former Gers, Kevin Muscat, Barry Ferguson and Derek McInnes have been linked with a move back to Ibrox, while ex Sheffield Wednesday boss, Danny Rohl has also entered the race. Despite the German being among the bookies favourite’s for the Ibrox position, a recent EFL League One appointment could suggest it’s not as likely as once thought.

Chris Powell joins Jack Wilshire at Luton Town

Former West Ham and Crystal Palace defender, Chris Powell was Rohl’s assistant at Sheffield Wednesday, where the pair experienced two successful seasons in Yorkshire. However, if the 36-year old was to become Martin’s replacement, he would have to go without his right-hand man. This is because Powell has opted to link up with former Arsenal midfielder, Jack Wilshere at Luton Town.

The former England International retired at the age of 30 after having an injury-burdened career and is now in his first full-time managerial position. Somewhat ironically, Wilshere beat Russell Martin to the role, as the former Rangers boss also wanted to take charge of The Hatters. Luton currently sit 11th in the League One table, after back-to-back relegations from the Premier League.

Whilst Powell’s move may not influence Rohl’s decision if he was offered the Ibrox job, it would however mean that he’d need to find a new assistant. Candidates for Powell’s replacement would be Sascha Lense and Neil Thompson, who were part of Rohl’s backroom staff at Wednesday. Current Rangers goalkeeping coach, Sal Bibbo also worked with him at Hillsborough.

A long shortlist

After the Gerrard snub, there are a number of emerging candidates for the Ibrox vacancy, as the Rangers board take all the time they need to get the decision right. Kevin Thelwell and co were hoping to have a replacement ready for after the International break, but with just days before SPFL clubs reunite, they will need to act fast for this to be possible.

Shanghai Port manager, Kevin Muscat is the latest new front runner as the Aussie has held talks with the club’s hierarchy. A philosopher of the game from down under, managing in Asia, the 52-year old has already been compared to former Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou.

Rangers have also been linked with some other EFL Championship managers, as Kieran McKenna of Ipswich Town and Michael Carrick, who’s just left Middlesbrough have also been approached. The Govan side will face Dundee United at home on Saturday in what is their latest must-win game. If they haven’t made their mind up on Martin’s replacement by then, Steven Smith is set to take charge.