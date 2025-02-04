Rangers have agreed a deal ahead of the summer transfer window as they already plan ahead for next season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have seen out a relatively quiet January transfer window, signing off only on loan deals both in and out of Ibrox this last month. However, the club has already started to turn the cogs ready for the summer, with a pre-contract deal in the bag ready for when the season ends.

The Gers’ only immediate new recruit this window is Rafael Fernandes, who joined the club halfway through January on a loan deal from Lille. The defender has penned a contract until the end of the season, similar to the four Rangers players who have gone in opposite directions this window to temporary new clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robbie Fraser, Cole McKinnon, Kieran Dowell and most recently Rabbi Matondo have all been sent out on short-term loans until the end of the 2024/25 campaign. The Light Blues have since agreed a pre-contract deal with Scottish Premiership rivals Dundee for the signature of Lyall Cameron.

Rangers agree pre-contract deal for Lyall Cameron

Cameron will join Rangers this summer when his contract at Dens Park expires. According to Sky News, the midfielder was also being pursued by fellow opponents Aberdeen, whose season has dramatically collapsed after initially going toe-to-toe with Celtic at the top of the table.

Cameron has been a key figure for Dundee, especially this season. The 22-year-old has made 30 appearances in all competitions so far and has contributed eight goals and seven assists in that time. His versatility also makes him an attractive target, as he can operate as a central, defensive and attacking midfielder. He has also made a handful of appearances in wider positions too, providing Rangers with depth in multiple areas.

Cameron came through Dundee’s academy and made his first team debut at 16 years of age. He has featured more than 100 times overall for the Dark Blues but is now set for a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being sent on three loan moves — twice to Peterhead and once to Montrose — Cameron is ready for his first permanent move as a senior footballer.

Nils Koppen ‘delighted’ with Cameron signing

Rangers’ technical director is thrilled with the club’s signing of Cameron and is eager to see him make the official switch from Dundee in the summer. Nils Koppen has stressed the importance of recruiting and nurturing Scottish talent at Rangers.

“I am delighted that we have agreed a deal for Lyall to join the club and to continue his career at Rangers come the summer. He is a talented young player, who has already gained great experience in the Scottish Premiership, and adding young, Scottish talent to our first-team squad is hugely important to all of us at the club,” Koppen said.

“Lyall has a lot of potential and I look forward to seeing him continue to grow at Rangers in the coming years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron has made appearances for Scotland at U21 level but he is yet to crack his first senior cap. Joining Rangers could be the edge he needs to make that step up, providing he is in a position to fight for a regular place under Philippe Clement.