Rangers are undergoing a number of changes and still need a next manager.

Nils Koppen is playing one final role at Rangers before he officially departs the club with a new era dawning - as a new manager timeline emerges.

Kevin Thelwell has started work officially as sporting director following time at Everton, and he brings with him Dan Purdy, who had worked in recruitment with the Premier League club. He comes in to work under the title technical director, replacing Koppen, who joined Rangers in 2024 and worked in that role since last November.

49ers Enterprises and Andrew Cavenagh completed their takeover of Rangers last week. In a statement, they have confirmed that Koppen has one final task before leaving the Premiership side, a handover of power to the former Everton pair rather than straight up exit.

Nils Koppen final Rangers task

A statement reads: “Kevin Thelwell has today begun his role as Sporting Director as the summer of change here at Rangers moves up a gear. Thelwell, 51, was at the Rangers Training Centre this morning for the first time, following the end of a successful tenure with Premier League side Everton. He arrives just 72 hours after the club’s majority ownership changed hands to a consortium of investors led by Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers Enterprises.

“It can also be confirmed that Nils Koppen will be leaving his role as Technical Director. Nils has played an important part in reshaping the club’s football operations over the past 18 months. He will leave with thanks from the club for his contribution and professionalism, and best wishes for the future. To support a smooth handover, Koppen is currently working closely with Thelwell and Dan Purdy, who has joined Rangers as the new Technical Director.

“Purdy arrives from Everton, where he has been part of the football department since 2014. He has held a variety of roles across scouting and analysis, most recently serving as Head of Recruitment. He will now lead on all aspects of our recruitment and talent identification pathway, spanning the men’s, women’s, and academy programmes.”

When next Rangers manager could be appointed

Speaking on his offical arrival at Rangers, Thelwell has outlined the time frame for appointing a new head coach, with that set to arrive in the coming days. Davide Ancelotti and Russell Martin have both been linked. He said: “It’s a great honour to be joining Rangers, particularly at such an exciting moment in the club’s history.

“While there has been significant work going on in the background prior to my arrival, that naturally accelerates from today, and top of the priority list will be the appointment of a new Head Coach for our men’s first-team. That search has been progressing well, and the club and I look forward to bringing that to a conclusion in the coming days.

“My focus is on delivering that, with discipline and ambition. We’ll give everything to move this club forward as quickly and sustainably as we can. This is a new chapter for Rangers, and while we recognise success won’t come easy, our goal is clear: we need to win.”