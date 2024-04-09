'No idea' - Rangers boss on chances of Dundee game going ahead amid contingency plan

Rangers boss Philippe Clement.

Rangers boss Philippe Clement has admitted he has ‘no idea’ if their game will go ahead on Wednesday night away at Dundee as things stand. The Gers are due to lock horns with the Dark Blues at Dens Park.

However, there are doubts over the whether the match will get the green light to proceed due to the poor conditions of the pitch. The original fixture was postponed last month.

As per Sky Sports, if the clash is cancelled again, the rearranged match will be on 16/17th April. According to the MetOffice (9th April), heavy rain is expected at Dundee on Wednesday afternoon from 11.00am until 19:00pm.

Rangers manager Clement has said: “I don’t know, it’s a crazy situation that in a top league you don’t know the day before a game if it will go ahead.

“We are going to travel there today and stay in a hotel and we still don’t yet know for sure if the game will be on on or not.

“So that is a really weird situation, ok it can happen in extreme circumstances but I don’t think in the last few years in all the top leagues that it has ever happened.

“But now every time it is raining in Scotland there is a problem, and it’s not as if there is a lot of sunny days in Scotland.

“It is a bad situation for the league I think, and also for Dundee themselves. I don’t think they will be happy with the situation.”

He added: “I haven’t seen the pitch, I haven’t been on the pitch, it was clear the last time we were there that it was dangerous for both teams and it was not playable, so we will see if it will be another situation like that, but at the end I won’t be the one who decided this. It will be the referee who decides.

“I would prefer the decision to be today, because you want to prepare for games, but both clubs and the federation are speaking about that.

“Of course, you want that, not only for us to prepare, but if it is not possible you want to see what the alternative is, and then you need to find an alternative elsewhere because we don’t have much time anymore because it is the split next week.

“So it’s clear we would need an alternative and to play the game as soon as possible, so I think these things give a really bad image to the league and it needs to be solved in the future so that this is not possible anymore.”

Rangers have the chance to go top of the table again if they were to beat Dundee. The fact they don’t know whether they will be playing right is frustrating for Clement and his players.

The Gers drew 3-3 at home to rivals Celtic last time out. Winger Rabbi Matondo scored a late equaliser against the Hoops to secure a draw and means their fate is in their hands.