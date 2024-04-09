Sky Sports (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Rangers and Celtic’s clash over the weekend set a new record TV audience for the Scottish Premiership. 1.44 million turned into Sky Sports to watch the game at Ibrox.

The latest Old Firm clash ended in a 3-3 draw after a dramatic afternoon in Glasgow. The result leaves keeps Hoops top of the table but the Gers have a game in-hand on Wednesday away at Dundee as they look to reach the summit again.

Celtic took the lead on Sunday inside the first minute when Daizen Maeda deflected a James Tavernier clearance into the net past Jack Butland. Brendan Rodgers’ side then doubled their lead before half-time through Matt O’Riley from the penalty spot.

Rangers fought back in the second-half though and levelled the match up after goals by Tavernier and Abdallah Sima. The visitors looked like they snatched a late winner when Norwich City loan man Adam Idah struck on 87 minutes.

Philippe Clement’s men were able to find an equaliser in added-on when Rabbie Matondo curled a wonderful effort into the top corner past Joe Hart. The game ended that way and it was a great advert for the Scottish top flight.

Neil Doncaster, who is the SPFL’s group chief executive, has said: ““It’s fantastic news to see record viewing numbers for Sunday’s big match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox.

“These figures demonstrate both the huge interest in this renowned fixture, as well as the increased appeal of our game across Scotland, the UK and beyond.

“The game itself certainly didn’t disappoint, and was hugely exciting for all supporters who tuned in.