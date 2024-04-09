Rangers manager Philippe Clement will experience his first home Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Rangers fans can expect to see Ianis Hagi return to Ibrox in the summer after his agent confirmed he will be heading back to Glasgow once his underwhelming loan spell in Spain comes to an end.

The Romanian international, who is currently on a season-long loan at Deportivo Alaves, has only managed to score twice in 24 appearances for the mid-table La Liga outfit with both goals coming in a 10-0 rout over lower league opposition in the Copa del Rey.

Hagi - under contract at Rangers until 2026 - hasn’t started a league game since January and the 25-year-old lack of consistency has also meant he has been absent from the matchday squad for almost a month.

Speculation in Turkey claimed that the playmaker was set to join his legendary father Gheorge’s former club Galatasaray on a permanent basis at the end of the season rather than make his way back to Glasgow.

Hagi snr enjoyed a trophy-laden five-year spell with Galatasaray between 1996 and 2001, including a memorable UEFA Cup triumph in 2000 and his Turkish-born son was reportedly set to follow in his dad’s footsteps. Local outlet Aksam recently suggested that Hagi will ‘complete’ a move to the Istanbul giants this summer. However, his agent Victor Becali has played down talk of an imminent exit. He revealed: "Ianis' situation is clear - he returns to Rangers at the end of the season. He is on loan at Alaves, he returns to his team and no, it won't be Galatasaray. The Turkish media have written for years about Ianis going to Galatasaray. There is no contact and there never has been."