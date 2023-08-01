‘Not true’ - released Rangers striker denies reports of trial with Premiership rivals

Former Rangers striker Robbie Ure has denied reports he is aiming to win a transfer to Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock after his Dutch dream ended in red tape disappointment.
The 19-year-old - a prolific goal scorer for the Ibrox side’s B-Team in the Lowland League over the past two seasons - is a free agent after rejecting a new deal with the Light Blues earlier this summer.
Ure, who was on the fringes of the first-team squad under previous manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, subsequently joined AZ Alkmaar on trial and spent a fortnight training with the Eredvisie outfit as he attempted to win a contract.
However, Dutch FA rules currently prevent clubs from signing non-EU youngsters aged 18 and 19 unless they earn over £3,250 per week. AZ were NOT prepares to stump up those wages, resulting in the player heading back to Scotland as he continues his search to find a new team.
According to the Daily Record, Ure was set to join Ayrshire side Kilmarnock for a trial period but that was swiftly opposed by the towering frontman who tweeted: “Not true” in response to the article.
Rangers will be entitled to training compensation for Ure, who previously represented Scotland at under-19s level. He marked his senior debut for the club with his first professional goal in a League Cup victory over Queen of the South last August.
Michael Beale’s side open their Premiership campaign against Killie at Rugby Park on Saturday. Derek McInnes’ side came through their Viaplay Cup group stage undefeated with three wins and one draw to reach the last 16 and set up a home tie against Celtic. The Gers won all three meetings with the Ayrshire club last season with the most recent result being a 3-1 victory at Ibrox back in March.