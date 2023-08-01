‘Not true’ - released Rangers striker denies reports of trial with Premiership rivals

The ex Ibrox star is searching for a new club but it appears he will not be heading elsewhere in Scotland for the time being...

Former Rangers striker Robbie Ure has denied reports he is aiming to win a transfer to Scottish Premiership rivals Kilmarnock after his Dutch dream ended in red tape disappointment.

The 19-year-old - a prolific goal scorer for the Ibrox side’s B-Team in the Lowland League over the past two seasons - is a free agent after rejecting a new deal with the Light Blues earlier this summer.

Ure, who was on the fringes of the first-team squad under previous manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, subsequently joined AZ Alkmaar on trial and spent a fortnight training with the Eredvisie outfit as he attempted to win a contract.

However, Dutch FA rules currently prevent clubs from signing non-EU youngsters aged 18 and 19 unless they earn over £3,250 per week. AZ were NOT prepares to stump up those wages, resulting in the player heading back to Scotland as he continues his search to find a new team.

According to the Daily Record, Ure was set to join Ayrshire side Kilmarnock for a trial period but that was swiftly opposed by the towering frontman who tweeted: “Not true” in response to the article.

Rangers will be entitled to training compensation for Ure, who previously represented Scotland at under-19s level. He marked his senior debut for the club with his first professional goal in a League Cup victory over Queen of the South last August.

