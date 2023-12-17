The Ibrox boss can gain REAL recognition if he can guide his team to Viaplay Cup final glory, claims Kenny Miller

Philippe Clement will become a REAL Rangers manager if he can guide the club to Viaplay Cup final glory at Hampden Park today, according to former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller.

The Belgian coach remains unbeaten in 14 matches across all competitions after only stepping into the hot seat two months ago and he has the opportunity to pick up his first piece of silverware when the Gers take on Aberdeen at the national stadium this afternoon.

Clement can achieve something that Michael Beale failed to deliver in his short 10 month reign as Light Blues boss - earning a domestic trophy. But Miller recalled Steven Gerrard's struggles in cup competition and believes Clement can be recognised as a genuine success in Glasgow by securing an early trophy under his belt.

Writing in his Daily Record column, Miller said: "Philippe Clement has carved a wonderful opportunity within a couple of months at Rangers. If he can take it, it might not just be a trophy he grasps. It may just create huge momentum to go beyond Hampden and drive onto a really special first season in charge.

"For any manager or player who represents Rangers, it’s all about delivering success. Rangers have got to win this trophy. As a club, 12 years is too long not to have lifted a League Cup. For players such as James Tavernier and Connor Goldson, it completes the set of domestic honours and, for the newer faces, it’s a chance to taste that first success and use it.

"It was always billed this way for Clement and, so far, the big questions have been answered. When he walked into the job, as well as dealing with Europe, he had a semi-final and potentially a final on the horizon. Michael Beale had a final and he fell down. He never got a trophy and that real recognition as a Rangers manager.

"It took Steven Gerrard three seasons to get the league delivered, but there were no cups over that time. So it’s a chance for Clement and it was always billed this way in terms of: Can he deliver in the very early stages of his reign? Can his work, his staff, his methods secure a trophy. Winning again at Hampden after defeating Real Betis on Thursday night would have to be used as a belief to go and deliver something really, really big in May.

"If the cup is won, Rangers still have five league games between now and the break, so they could close in on the top of the table with a piece of silverware already in the bag. All of a sudden, Clement could be right in the mix for a title challenge. The momentum is with Rangers at the moment and their fans will turn up today expecting victory.