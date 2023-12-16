The first silverware of the seasons is up for grabs at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Sunday's Viaplay Cup final looks set to be a fascinating and hopefully thrilling contest as Rangers and Aberdeen go head-to-head.

The Glasgow clubs are unbeaten under Philippe Clement, a stat which bodes well especially considering Aberdeen's own form this season has been lacking. However, they themselves are unbeaten against the Gers having won at Ibrox earlier this season before a late Jame Tavernier penalty secured a 1-1 draw for the visitors at Pittodrie last month.

Both sides also go into the match on the back of excellent European performances and Rangers fans have seen enough of the men from the Granite City this season to know where the danger from their team lies. Ahead of the final, here are four individual battle we expect to feature heavily and play a key role in deciding who lifts the trophy:

1. Jack Butland v Kelle Roos

Baring a late set piece with one side trailing or an 11th choice taker in a penalty shoot-out being called upon, it's unlikely we'll see the two stoppers anywhere near each other on Sunday. However, both have been key to the positive results of their respective sides in recent games and you can expect both to have their say at Hampden Park.

Butland has established himself as unquestionably Rangers best piece of business from the summer transfer window and has been performing to such a high standard that there's even talk of him forcing his way back into the England squad for this summer's Euros. The Gers are unbeaten under Philippe Clement and they have the former Crystal Palace stopper to thank for that as a fixture seldom goes by without him making more than a few big saves.

The same can be said for Aberdeen's Dutch stopper who, similarly, has been called upon time and again to get his teammates out of bother. Rangers will aim to have the bulk of possession and the former Derby man can expect to be kept busy.

2. Graeme Shinnie v John Lundstrum

It could very well end up being a moment of individual brilliance that steals the show but these two men will be expected to do the dirty work in the middle of the park that ultimately influences their sides. Both are key figures for their teams and can set the tempo with their resilience.

Shinnie was rested for Aberdeen's midweek match with Eintracht Frankfurt so will be fresh and ready for the final while the Gers midfield injury problems means Lundstrum is likely to be the first name on Philippe Clement's team sheet. Expect the two to have a hard tackling, ankle biting ding-dong at Hampden.

3. Abdallah Sima v James McGarry/Richard Jensen

Left-back has been a problem for Aberdeen this season. New signing McGarry looked promising in flashes early on but suffered an injury and since then the Dons have relied mainly on Jack McKenzie and Jonny Hayes for the position.

McKenzie has also had a few good showings but will miss Sunday's final through injury so it looks like McGarry, who only returned to action late last month, will get the nod. If they line up with three centre backs then he will be looking to get forward and that could then leave the left sided centre back, likely Richard Jensen, exposed.

The Finish international has been ever present for Aberdeen this season but has made a few high-profile errors and, with Abdallah Sima in such positive form, it's going to be a tough afternoon. Jensen isn't the only Aberdeen centre back who has looked unconvincing at times and they'll need to be solid to prevent Sima taking full advantage of any errors.

4. Bojan Miovski v Connor Goldson

Last month's meeting at Pittodrie may have given the Gers an insight into how Aberdeen could approach this match. There's every chance they are going to try and spring the offside trap with passes from deep to get their star striker in behind the Rangers centre halves and one-on-one with Butland.