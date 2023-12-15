The first silverware of the season is up for grabs at Hampden Park on Sunday and here's how you can watch the action.

Rangers resurgence under Philippe Clement continued on Thursday night as they secured their place in the Last 16 of the UEFA Europa League with a 3-2 win over Real Betis in Seville.

The Gers are still unbeaten under the Frenchman and will hope that record results in them lifting the first piece of silverware of the season on Sunday at Hampden Park. They face Aberdeen in the final of the Viaplay Cup in what is sure to be a thrilling encounter.

The Dons also go into the match on the back of back-to-back wins having beaten Hearts in the league followed by an impressive win over Eintracht Frankfurt in their final Europa Conference League group stage match. Barry Robson's men have also picked up four out of a possible six points against Rangers from their two meetings in the Premiership this campaign.

For supporters who cannot make it to the national stadium this weekend they still have the option of watching all the action on TV and online. Here is everything you need to know including what channel the match will be on and how to stream it:

What channel is Rangers vs Aberdeen Viaplay Cup final on?

Competition sponsors Viaplay have the exclusive broadcast rights to the match. It will be shown on Viaplay 1 (Sky channel 412) with build up starting at 2pm ahead of a 3pm kick off. Anyone who does not subscribe to Viaplay will have two options:

A annual subscription fee of £9.99 per month for 12 months A one off monthly subscription of £14.99 for one month.

You can find out more about the subscription packages via the official Viaplay website.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Viaplay Cup final live stream

Customers who purchase a Viaplay subscription can also stream the match via the Viaplay Sports app. The app can be downloaded via most mainstream app stores.

Rangers vs Aberdeen recent form and history

Aberdeen's 3-1 win at Ibrox earlier this season spelled the end for Michael Beale's time in charge at Ibrox and Philippe Clement got a small measure of revenge for his predecessor when a late James Tavernier penalty rescued a point at Pittodrie last month.