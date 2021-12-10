The centre-back has fallen down the pecking order at Ibrox

Out-of-favour Rangers defender Jack Simpson is reportedly attracting interest from three English Championship clubs as the January window approaches.

The 24-year-old centre-back has dropped down the pecking order at Ibrox and finds himself as fifth choice, with Filip Helander, Leon Balogun and Calvin Bassey all seemingly preferred options to partner mainstay Connor Goldson.

According to The Telegraph, the former Bournemouth man, who has yet to feature under new Light Blues manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst, is being linked with a move away from the Scottish champions.

Swansea City, Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough are all interested in completing a deal for Simpson when the window opens next month.

The ex-England youth international has struggled to make his mark in Glasgow since joining Rangers in January, He has made just eight appearances for the club.