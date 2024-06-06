'Fallen in love' - Outgoing Ibrox star 'will always be' a Rangers fan as he issues emotional parting message
John Lundstram insists “I’ll always be one of you” after bidding a fond farewell to Rangers supporters in an emotional goodbye message on social media.
The central midfielder was one of five players the Ibrox club confirmed will be moving on upon the expiry of their contracts last weekend, with Ryan Jack, Borna Barisic, Kemar Roofe and Jon McLaughlin also heading through the exit door.
Gers boss Philippe Clement previously stated he was keen to retain the 30-year-old Scouser for next season and both parties had been in talks over a new deal but Lundstram failed to agree terms. It is widely expected that he will join former team mate Barisic by signing for Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor this summer.
Lundstram’s departure bring to an end a memorable three-year stay in Govan full of highs and lows. The former Sheffield United man joined the club under Steven Gerrard and featured in the Europa League final against Eintracht Frankfurt, won a Scottish Cup and a League Cup and also played in the Champions League.
One of his standout contributions to the Light Blues was his goal against RB Leipzig in front of a packed Ibrox Stadium in the run-up to the Europa League final - a memory that is likely to live long in the memory of fans.
And while admitting it will always pain him that he failed to win a Premiership title during his time in Glasgow, Lundstram revealed it’ll be difficult for him to stay away from the club as he wished them all the best moving forward and thanked Clement among many others.
Taking to Instagram, he wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart, I say goodbye to the place I’ve fallen in love with @rangersfc. I didn’t know when I walked through the doors, of a place I had no connection to that after three years it would have touched me like it has, it’s well and truly gripped me and now I’ll never be able to stay away!
“After some amazing highs of the two cup wins, qualifying for the Champions League, and the unforgettable Europa League final run, and other amazing nights, days and memories, it will always pain me that I didn’t achieve what I came up here to do and win a league title! But I am extremely proud knowing I gave it absolutely everything I could every single day!
“So, Thank you to Steven, Gio, Michael and Phillipe. Thank you to my teammates. Thank you to all the staff that the people don’t see and may not get recognised as much, you are the heartbeat of the club thank you!
“And Thank you to you, the fans! Without you, there are no special memories that we all cherish! I’ll truly miss meeting you all every week outside Ibrox, the countless encounters around Glasgow, and all over the world! I’ll always be one of you! Until next time. Lunny.”
