Ertugurl Dogan, Trabzonspor president has revealed they have secured four summer signings including Rangers pair John Lundstram and Borna Barisic

The out of contract pair will head through the Ibrox exit door this summer and their next destination has been lined up

Excited Trabzonspor chief Ertugurl Dogan has dropped a major hint that deals for outgoing Rangers pair John Lundstram and Borna Barisic have reached the “completion stage”.

Now a delighted Dogan has waxed lyrical after confirming his club have already secured some significant transfer business ahead of the summer window opening next month, with a quadruple signing boost all but sealed.

Lundstram will depart after three seasons with the Light Blues. Signed by Steven Gerrard from Sheffield United in 2021, the 30-year-old midfielder endured a slow start to his Gers career but played a crucial role in the club’s run to the Europa League Final and has been an ever-present under current boss Philippe Clement this term.