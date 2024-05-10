Two teasing Rangers transfer hints dropped as club chief lets cat out the bag over major Ibrox news
Excited Trabzonspor chief Ertugurl Dogan has dropped a major hint that deals for outgoing Rangers pair John Lundstram and Borna Barisic have reached the “completion stage”.
The duo are set to leave Ibrox this summer upon the expiry of their contracts and are seemingly bound for the big-spending Turkish Super Lig outfit after both players held discussions over a potential move earlier this month.
Now a delighted Dogan has waxed lyrical after confirming his club have already secured some significant transfer business ahead of the summer window opening next month, with a quadruple signing boost all but sealed.
Lundstram will depart after three seasons with the Light Blues. Signed by Steven Gerrard from Sheffield United in 2021, the 30-year-old midfielder endured a slow start to his Gers career but played a crucial role in the club’s run to the Europa League Final and has been an ever-present under current boss Philippe Clement this term.
Croatian international Barisic has spent the last six years in Govan, arriving from NK Osijek in his homeland. The 31-year-old left-back has gone to make 240 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals in the process. It has been reported by Turkish outlet Express that Barisic has rejected a last-gasp attempt to sign him from Dinamo Zagreb, claiming the package offered by Trabzonspor was more than what the reigning Croatian champions were prepared to offer. And the man who is overseeing the club’s squad rebuild confirmed to Haber 61 that the Gers pair are two of the three guaranteed deals they’ve completed - with a mystery fourth also expected to put pen to paper alongside Standard Liege’s Denis Dragus. He declared on Wednesday evening: “Three transfers are done and another transfer is coming to an end. We already had three transfers that have recently reached the completion stage.”
