Rangers manager Philippe Clement embraces John Lundstram

Bullish Rangers manager Philippe Clement has expressed his confidence that John Lundstram will extend his Ibrox contract amid links with Trabzonspor - insisting "there's a lot of love from both sides".

The experienced central midfielder, who was snapped up from Sheffield United in 2021, has been a mainstay in the middle of the park for the Light Blues since the Belgian boss took charge of the club last October.

However, the 30-year-old has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with his current contract expiring in the summer. Many fans have been growing increasingly concerned about Lundstram's future with no agreement in place and reports in Turkey of fresh transfer interest surfacing from the Super Lig outfit who are preparing a bumper offer.

But Clement has confessed he remains very hopeful the Scouser will be staying in Govan with talks getting underway earlier this year. Asked if he expects Lundstram to still be a Rangers player next season, Clement replied: "Yes, I am totally confident about that, that there's a lot of love from both sides, so that there will be a solution."

Clement also confirmed that four injured players had returned to full training this week, but the Belgian is still without the likes of Danilo, Oscar Cortes, Ridvan Yilmaz and Ryan Jack for Saturday's Premiership meeting against Hibs.

He added: "The returning players are all back in contention, but not for 90 minutes. We need to make good choice around this. Of course, I am focused on the next game and getting a result. I never risk players and think long-term when returning players during the season.