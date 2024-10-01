Aston Villa have added an experienced Celtic figure to their ranks. | Getty Images

Aston Villa have added an experienced Celtic figure to their ranks in a bid to continue their upwards trajectory

Former Celtic Commercial Director Adrian Filby claims he is leaving Glasgow with a ‘tinge of sadness’ and a ‘large dose of excitement’ after completing his move to Premier League giants Aston Villa.

Back in June,Glasgow World broke the news that Filby had decided to leave Parkhead after working for a combined 21 years with the Hoops across two spells.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

Filby, who is also a qualified chartered accountant, having graduated from the University of Strathclyde, worked as Celtic’s Special Projects manager between 1997 and 2002 before leaving for a role in the Scottish media industry.

He returned in 2008 to take up a position as Hoops Commercial Director and departs 16 years into his second stint with the Glasgoweigen heavyweights.

Traditionally, the role of commercial director in an organisation is to deal with such tasks as billing, the organisation of labour, analysing costs and negotiating material prices. A commercial director would also usually oversee all commercial and managerial aspects of projects to ensure they are completed on time and under budget.

In an emotional post on Linkedin, Filby explained: “So a strange thing happened recently........instead of going to Celtic Park to start work I went to Villa Park!! Having been lucky enough to serve Celtic FC for 16 years, it is with a tinge of sadness and a large dose of excitement that I headed down the M6 to take up the post of Chief Commercial Officer at Aston Villa.

“Over the years at Celtic we’ve had a huge degree of commercial success, in reality due to a great team of commercial people behind the scenes who never get the credit they deserve.

“There are too many to mention here but they know who they are. We did deals aplenty with local and global brands culminating in the current deals with brilliant long term partners Dafabet John Cruces, adidas Alasdair Daggett, JD Sports - Michael Armstrong and Joe Simpson, Intelligent Car Leasing Martin Brown and Magners George Kyle. We sold a fair number of jerseys and merch all over the world through our stores, our partners and bringing our online retail operation in house.

“We sold out the stadium with tickets and hospitality helping create amazing atmospheres, grew Celtic TV to new levels and grew our social channels whilst winning marketing awards. Oh, and our Christmas ads became fan favourites along the way.

“Amongst all of that we took the women’s team, made it a central part of the club, turned it professional, won the cups and the league and qualified for the champions league creating opportunities for young women to play the game and earn a living from it. A hugely proud moment.

“So, from the highs of events like the Lions 50th and Player of the Year at the Hydro through to the amazing work the Celtic Foundation do and all of the above, I close this chapter of my career with immense pride. Pride that I got to work with such great people who came together to achieve all of the above in the name of Celtic FC. I will now watch them continue to grow and raise the bar from a distance.”

Filby joins an Aston Villa side that recently secured their status in the Champions League for the first time since 1982. The former Commercial Operator will be reunited with many of his old colleagues on 29 January when Celtic play Aston Villa in the final game of the league phase.

He added: ”And so a new chapter at one of the founding fathers of English Football and which is on an absolute tear. This club is going places under a brilliant leadership team and one of the world’s best Managers. And the club captain is a Scot!!

“If you haven’t been to Villa Park then come along!! A stunning new club shop, Fanzone, over £30m invested in best in class hospitality all while remaining sympathetic to an amazing traditional stadium with an incredible matchday atmosphere….and just an hour from London – have I whetted your appetite? I hope so because we are very much open for business, so reach out!

“I always fancied myself as a bit of a villain but now I have found a new home where All Our Heroes Are Villans!!

“Sincere thanks to those who have been with me or helped me on my journey so far – I couldn’t have done it without you!! Now join me and let’s have some fun on the next leg of the journey.”