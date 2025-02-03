A permanent Rangers transfer exit has been sealed for one promising player

A Rangers talent has sealed a transfer deadline day move on a permanent basis - before immediately making another move on the final day of the window.

The Ibrox club have not signed anyone on deadline day but have sanctioned some exits. Connor Allan has made a permanent exit from Rangers after spending the first half of the 2024/25 season on loan at Kelty Hearts, joining Falkirk. He is immediately making another deadline day move by going back to the Maroon Machine managed by Charlie Mulgrew until the summer.

A product of the Ibrox youth system, Allan has been a promising figure in the Rangers youth ranks and featured in the UEFA Youth League. Falkirk boss John McGlynn said: “We’re delighted to welcome Connor to the club.

“He’s going to be going directly back out on loan to Kelty Hearts, where he has been playing so far this season. We’ve been tracking Connor and we believe that he’s got a right good chance. He’s a very athletic boy who plays in the central midfield area, he’s a strong and powerful player with great energy levels who gets up and down the pitch, and we feel there’s something there to work with.

“He’s been at Rangers for seven years, and he has been very impressive for Kelty this season and we believe he has the makings of being a right good player.

“He goes back to Kelty on loan and benefits from getting another 14 or 15 games at League One level before joining us in the summer. In the meantime, he will be joining us on the days that he’s not training at Kelty.”

A Kelty statement reads: “Connor has today signed a deal with William Hill Championship high fliers Falkirk having completed a permanent transfer from Rangers. Connor will rejoin the Maroon Machine on a loan deal from Falkirk until the end of the season.”