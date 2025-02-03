The Dutch-born Moroccan youth international has worked under new Rangers assistant boss Issame Charai

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are expected to conduct some late transfer business before the January window closes at 11pm tonight.

Philippe Clement has added Portuguese defender Rafael Fernandes to bolster their defensive ranks and a pre-contract agreement has been reached with Dundee for midfielder Lyall Cameron to make the move to Govan at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the latest stories on the agenda as Rangers transfer business enter the home straight of the window.

Rangers link to PSV winger shot down

Rumours had been swirling on social media that Rangers could be preparing a late move for PSV Eindhoven star Couhaib Driouech - but it’s understood the club are NOT in talks with the 22-year-old winger’s representatives.

The Light Blues were previously linked with the Morocco under-23 international, who worked under Philippe Clement’s new assistant manager Issame Charai with the national team.

Driouech, who joined the Eredivisie giants from Excelsior Rotterdam last summer, won’t be checking in at Ibrox this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Ibrox midfielder leaves Championship club

Ayr United have confirmed the departure of former Ibrox midfielder Andy Murdoch by mutual consent.

The 30-year-old, who began his career at Rangers and went on to make 23 first-team appearances, has spent the last six-and-a-half years at Somerset Park.

Murdoch scored six goals in 150 games for the Honest men but had fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons and has decided to seek a fresh challenge.

An Ayr United statement read: “The Club can confirm that Andy Murdoch has been released. Murdoch joined the Honest Men in July 2018 and went on to make over 150 appearances and scoring 6 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He played an integral part in the 2022/23 squad that gave the Club it's highest finish in the Championship for over 20 years. We thank him for all his efforts during his time at Somerset Park and wish him the very best for the future!”