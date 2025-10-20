The German has arrived in Glasgow as he prepares to finalise a deal that will see him become Russell Martin’s successor

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers fans have been told that they be “excited” about the impending appointment of Danny Rohl as their new permanent boss.

The German was seemingly the Ibrox hierarchy’s third-choice candidate behind Steven Gerrard and Kevin Muscat, but former Southampton striker Charlie Austin reckons the Light Blues will be getting a “phenomenal” coach who is almost certain to get supporters out of their seats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Austin, who played under Rohl when he served as assistant manger to Ralph Hassenhuttl at St Mary’s, reckons the struggling Gers dressing room need to rally together and buy into what their incoming boss has to offer.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Austin said: “He was a phenomenal coach, he really was. Rangers fans can say ‘he’s going to be Russell Martin 2.0’ and all that but you don’t go and work for clubs like he has done like RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and the German national team.

Rangers fans should ‘be excited’ about Danny Rohl appointment

“The job he did at Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship was phenomenal. The biggest bit (for him) is going to Rangers and realising how big the club is. But I’d be excited about him.

“Yes, you haven’t got someone with an affiliation to the club like Gerrard or Muscat but you’ve got someone coming in who is a young, hungry manager that will have you off your seat. Just be ready for your players to get really fit, with counter-pressing at it’s finest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That comes down to the dressing room, if he can get the respect. Steven Gerrard coming in would have spoke volumes on it’s own and Kevin Muscat would have with the way he is.

“If a manager comes in knowing he was third choice, it’s irrelevant. The players in that dressing room have got to show respect. They clearly had no respect or connection with Russell Martin and that was proven on the pitch so they know they have got to completely flip it and show this manager full respect.

“Ultimately if they don’t show the manager the respect, they are going to fail and continue in this terrible vein of form that they are in. If they show this manager respect and that they are going to trust this process then it’s an exciting project going forward.”