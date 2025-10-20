Former Sheffield Wednesday boss is on the brink of being appointed as Martin’s permanent successor

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers are closing in on the appointment of Danny Rohl, who previously praised his soon-to-be Ibrox predecessor as a “next level” coach, as their new permanent manager.

The 36-year-old German had initially ruled himself out of the running to replace Russell Martin after holding productive talks with Ibrox decision-makers last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Sheffield Wednesday boss was understood to have left a positive impression on chairman Andrew Cavenagh and 49ers chief Paraag Marathe, and the Rangers Review now claim that the Light Blues are on the brink of handing Rohl the reins in time for Thursday’s Europa League clash with SK Brann in Norway.

Having fallen out of the reckoning for the vacancy, Rohl sensationally found himself back in the frame on Sunday night after negotiations with Shanghai Port boss Kevin Muscat collapsed.

Talks have since been reignited with Cavenagh over the past 24 hours to leave supporters stunned by the dramatic turn of events.

Danny Rohl praised Martin’s Southampton team as ‘next level’

Rohl previously crossed paths with Gers flop Martin, who was sacked earlier this month after a nightmare 123-day spell in charge, during his time in charge of the Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair locked horns in an EFL Championship match in January last year, with Martin guiding his Saints side to an emphatic 4-0 victory over the Owls. Current Scotland international Che Adams was on target and ex-Scotland winger Ryan Fraser also scored for the hosts.

After the game, Rohl praised Martin for being at the “next level” to his team. He stated: “Russell Martin's side were at a different level to mine. Southampton deserved the win, they have a lot of quality - it's a higher quality compared to us.

“They are going for promotion and we are trying to survive. I have to learn from this game and move forward.”

Danny Rohl’s coaching qualities talked up by Russell Martin

And Martin praised the coaching abilities of former Bayern Munich assistant Rohl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He commented: “I am sure Sheffield Wednesday will survive under Danny. Danny has made a big difference since he came in and they are in a false league position because of their start to the season.

“I’m pretty sure they will not be anywhere near that come the end, because of what we’ve watched them do over the last few games since Danny’s come in and obviously some of the moments they showed there – they’re a good team.”

Rohl managed to save Sheffield Wednesday from relegation by three points, while Martin earned promotion to the Premier League with Saints via the play-offs.