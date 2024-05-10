Rangers manager Philippe Clement gestures on the touchline

The Ibrox boss refused to get drawn on Chris Sutton’s theory that Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers “got under his skin” last weekend.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has shrugged off Chris Sutton's claim that Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers got "under his skin" last week and is winning the mind games ahead of Saturday’s massive Old Firm showdown.

The Ibrox boss called out a “disrespectful” remark made by Rodgers in the wake of their 3-0 win over Hearts, suggesting that his side would “have a bit of fun” in the derby fixture this weekend. Clement was less than impressed and issued a direct response when asked for comment.

And former Hoops striker Sutton waded into the spat by offering his own theory, stating: “Brendan Rodgers has got under his skin. When he first came in he was always calm and composed but he is feeling the pressure. I don’t know why Brendan has said it. It would have been tongue in cheek, but it is better to do your talking at the end of the season.”

Asked whether the pundit’s claim had affected him, Clement responded: “No. To have a comment on every comment that is happening in this town, then I don’t have many hours that I can sleep but then it’s finished with sleeping. It is of no use. It is just what I thought at that moment. Finished.”

Pushed further on the matter, the Belgian said: “What? I said finished. I gave my comment about what I thought in that moment about it.”

It is not the first time this season that Sutton has become embroiled in a bitter feud with a Gers manager this season. He previously aimed a couple of brutal digs at ex-boss Michael Beale on social media, with both involved in a war of words on more than one occasion.

Meanwhile, Clement has confirmed that central defender Leon Balogun is “doubtful” for the match after being forced off at half-time during the 4-1 win against Kilmarnock last Sunday with a back problem.