The angry Rangers boss previously spoke at length about referee John Beaton’s decision not to award his side a spot-kick in the cup final

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has welcomed the Scottish FA’s decision to front up to their Premier Sports Cup final penalty error - but reckons they were left with no option after failing to follow the rulebook.

The fallout has continued in recent days after the Ibrox side were denied a spot-kick in stoppage time of last Sunday's 3-3 draw against Celtic at Hampden Park, with the Hoops going to win on penalties.

Rangers informed Collum that the mistake in such a high-profile game has “damaged the credibility” of Scottish football on Thursday. And while Clement admits it’s clear that his team were denied an opportunity to take the lead from 12 yards, he acknowledged the governing body for admitting they had got the call wrong.

Clement provided his reaction to the news in a press conference this afternoon, stating: “My team played well, they were strong after a strong performance also against Tottenham. Players, staff, fans, everyone was hurt after the match.

“You feel after the game the rules of the game are not followed, there was no grey area which was clear after this game. It is good there has been transparency, and being open about what happened.

“Everybody hopes Willie is not alone in his fight to get standards better. For us, it is now really important to focus on a very important game against Dundee. We need to focus on what we have been doing, and to get the three points against Dundee.”