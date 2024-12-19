Head of Referee Operations Willie Collum has criticised two members of his SFA team over the "unacceptable" decision

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willie Collum has criticised VAR duo Alan Muir and Frank Connor for not being forensic enough in their analysis over the “unacceptable” decision not to award Rangers a penalty in their Premier Sports Cup final defeat to Celtic.

Hoops defender Liam Scales brought down Vaclav Cerny late in the second half at Hampden Park with referee John Beaton awarding a free-kick to the Light Blues. Muir and Connor were in agreement with the on-field decision, but the decision left Gers manager Philippe Clement livid and the fallout has rumbled on since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Ibrox CEO Patrick Stewart demanded answers over the flashpoint and the error made in the VAR room at Clydesdale House and the SFA have now released the full audio exchange of the incident after chief executive Ian Maxwell responded to the furious backlash emerging from Rangers by admitting some “decisions will be wrong” due to human nature.

Liam Scales was booked for his mistimed challenge on Vaclav Cerny in one of the main talking points of a pulsating Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park. | SNS Group

Speaking to the SFA's VAR Review, Head of Referee Operations Collum said: “There is a holding incident we need to assess. The holding is the key part of this incident. There has been a lot said about the Rangers player and he has a foot on the line, the foot is actually irrelevant in this case.

“It's about the holding and the holding only because that is where the contact begins. The holding begins outside the penalty area and continues on the line and even arguably on the line and into the penalty area. Regardless, as it's on the line this should be considered a penalty kick. So, the referee has awarded a free-kick on-field because he has correctly seen the pulling in terms of the foul play.

“The VAR team need to go into a check and decide whether this incident is inside or outside, and ultimately they have failed to come to the correct conclusion which is this should have been a factual overturn - no need for the referee to go to the monitor - a factual overturn for a penalty kick to be awarded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pressed further on what exactly went wrong, Collum expanded: “People need to take time to decide whether it’s inside or outside. Ultimately from the TV pictures here this is not a difficult decision for the VAR team. They are not forensic enough in the analysis, they move far too quick.

“I think they are thrown because the majority of the Rangers’ players body is outside the penalty area but that’s irrelevant because of the holding and they should be making sure they get a clear image to show them that that continues into the penalty area.

“We have dissected this incident because people will hear me say today it’s wrong - but that’s not enough. We need to understand why did we get it wrong and how do we making things better, because people will find it very hard to accept this error. Very difficult to accept it.”

Asked how the SFA take accountability for getting the flashpoint wrong, he continued: “By firstly acknowledging that it's a really, really poor decision. It's an unacceptable decision. The VAR team know that, everybody in refereeing knows that. It's unacceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will do our very, very best through our coaching and analysis to make sure an incident like this never happens again. But it's a mistake, it's a bad mistake. You talk about accountability. I was very open when I took on this role at the start of the season that there would be accountability in refereeing.

“I told the media and the managers that we would deal with things internally. There would be accountability but we've been consistent with that throughout the season. I can assure people of that. I did say that if match officials find themselves not involved in future matches or we need to change the profile of a match for somebody, we won't come out and publicly say that, the way a manager doesn't come out and publicly talk about taking a player out. But we've also got a responsibility to protect the wider group of the referees and we've also got a real responsibility to protect the match officials involved in this as well.”

Full SFA audio transcript:

VAR: APP.

VAR: Pull.

SAR: Outside, looks just outside.

AVAR: Number five.

VAR: He's just outside the penalty area. There's not much more than that. You can see he's just outside there. It's really close. It's more outside. Agree? Really close.

AVAR: 100%.

VAR: Reset that.

Referee: Okay guys, are we all good to go in the VAR centre?

VAR: Yeah, we're good to go. No ongoing checks.

Referee: Okay, thanks mate.