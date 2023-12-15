The Belgian boss expressed his pride as Rangers punched their ticket to the Europa League Round of 16

Philippe Clement insists Rangers thrilling 3-2 Europa League win over Real Betis is one of the best moments of his career in management to date after revealing he demanded his side to prove they were a "brave team with balls".

The straight-talking Ibrox boss guided the club to a crucial victory over the La Liga outfit at the Estadio Benito Villamarin to ensure they topped Group C and secured a place in the last-16 of the competition.

Clement didn't shy away when asked to explain the high standards he sets for his group of players any time they take to the pitch as the Gers ended the hoodoo of Scottish teams losing in Seville.

Speaking on TNT Sports, the Belgian, who extended his unbeaten run to 13 matches in all competitions, stated: "You saw a very strong performance from my team. I wanted to see a team with balls, a brave team. A team who wanted to create and score goals, not only defend against a class opponent.

"I got what I asked for form the boys. I gave them several challenges these last couple of weeks and this was by far the biggest one. They stepped again over it and I'm really happy with the performance but also the mentality which was really great.

"We need to stick to these things and keep them in our mind. If we do that all season then you will always have a good season. It was a really important evening and a moment to enjoy but not for too long. We have a really big game on Sunday.

"I am also happy for all the fans who were here because the support was incredible during the game, after the game. So I hope they put Hampden Park on fire, but not on fire with pyro, just with songs and the noise."

On creating history by recording a first away victory against Spanish opposition in European competition, Clement added: "This is a big reference and statement also, for them and the outside, that if everyone is into the story and working hard, we are a really hard team to beat.