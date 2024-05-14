Philippe Clement, manager of Rangers

Here is Rangers confirmed starting XI for tonight’s penultimate Scottish Premiership clash against Dundee at Ibrox (kick-off 7.30pm).

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has named his starting XI and substitutes for tonight’s penultimate Scottish Premiership clash of the season against sixth-placed Dundee in Govan.

The Belgian boss has made FIVE changes to his line-up from the side that allowed their title dreams to become all but extinguished after going down 2-1 against Celtic at Parkhead last Saturday. Youngster Leon King is handed his first start under Clement at centre back, replacing John Souttar, while Ridvan Yilmaz fills in at left-back for Borna Barisic. Nicolas Raskin starts in midfield over the suspended John Lundstram, while Todd Cantwell and Ross McCausland are given the nod with Tom Lawrence and Dujon Sterling dropping out of the matchday squad.

Clement has called on a number of B-team players to fill the bench after confirming he is without 11 first-team starters for this match. Johnly Yfeko, Robbie Fraser, Alex Lowry and Cole McKinnon feature among the subs.

What has Philippe Clement said?

“It is about pride, about honour, about quality, about players showing themselves for the team and taking the three points. It is always about that, about wanting to win games and giving everything for that all together so that is what I want to see the next two games and then we can prepare for the cup final.

“I count on everybody, I count on players from the B team, there will be several of those on the bench or even maybe starting. I will count on everybody in this building until the last second to give their best for the club. If I see that they don't show that mentality then they will never be in the selection.

“Ok, we are missing eleven players, that is true, but we need to make the best with all of the players that are available. Several guys have been working hard in the last couple of months to get chances to play. I could not give them because the others were doing really well, now is their chance to show it.

“I am doing my ultimate best day and night to get the best out of everybody in the club. It is not for me to judge if it was the perfect job or not and knowing myself it will never be the perfect job because I know I make mistakes and I want to get better if I make mistakes and that is what I expect from everybody in the building also.”

Here's your confirmed starting line ups ahead of this evening’s league encounter at Ibrox Stadium...

Rangers starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Jack Butland, James Tavernier (C), Ben Davies, Leon King, Ridvan Yilmaz; Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande; Todd Cantwell, Ross McCausland, Fabio Silva; Cyriel Dessers.

SUBS: Robby McCrorie (GK), Kieran Dowell, Scott Wright, Kemar Roofe, Borna Barisic, Johnly Yfeko, Robbie Fraser, Alex Lowry, Cole McKinnon.

Dundee starting XI (3-5-2):

Jon McCracken, Owen Dodgson, Ryan Astley, Jordan McGhee, Scott Tiffoney, Amadou Bakayoko, Lyall Cameron, Luke McCowan (C), Malachi Boateng, Mohamed Sylla, Antonio Portales.