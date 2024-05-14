Jefte has reached an agreement to join Rangers

The Ibrox side were expected to revive their interest in the Brazilian left-back, who has been on their transfer agenda since January

Rangers could miss out on a potential move for January transfer target Jefte for a second time this summer - with Cypriot club APOEL planning to activate his release clause.

The Brazilian left-back - who is currently on a season-long loan in Cyprus from Fluminense - had reportedly agreed a deal to join Philippe Clement’s side permanently in the winter window, with personal terms between the player and Ibrox officials signed off.

A transfer fee in the region of £400,000 had also been agreed with Fluminense, but APOEL refused to cut short his loan spell and demanded £500k to end the agreement early, which led to the transfer collapsing.

It was thought that the Glasgow giants had a verbal agreement in place with the Brazilian outfit to sign the 20-year-old when the summer window opened. However, the newly-crowned Cypriot champions look set to deny the Light Blues another opportunity to land Jefte as they attempt to retain his services by tying him down to a permanent contract.

APOEL president Prodromos Petrides declared plans have been put in place to activate their option to buy clause that was initially part of his loan agreement - having previously hinted they could be priced out of a deal.

Speaking to radio station, Super Sport FM, he admitted: “We have until May 31 and there is room for the clause. We should have the player's signature. We have sent the message to Fluminense to exercise the right to acquire the player. It's not an easy deal to fund but we have covered huge sums for debts. We have a much better financial situation to manage.”

