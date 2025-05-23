Philippe Clement was sacked by the Ibrox club in February - but is now closing in on a return to football management

Axed Rangers manager Philippe Clement could be in line for a return to the dugout this summer as he battles it out with Mark van Bommel to take charge of Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Clement has been out of football management since being sacked by the Light Blues in February following a calamitous domestic season which included an early Scottish Cup exit at the hands of Championship side Queen’s Park.

Despite his ill-fated spell at Ibrox, Clement remains a highly regarded coach in his homeland and he’s on a two-man shortlist to replace current Anderlecht boss Besnik Hasi, with the Albanian expected to leave his post after this weekend's final Jupiler Pro league match of the season at K.R.C. Genk.

The Brussels-based club are guaranteed a fourth place finish this term and reports have confirmed both Clement and former Barcelona and Bayern Munich star van Bommel have already been interviewed for the role.

Clement won the Belgian title both as a player and a manager with Anderlecht's bitter rivals Club Brugge, which could make the 51-year-old a hard sell to their supporters.

But Anderlecht are crying out for a period of stability, having had three different managers already this season and the ex-Ibrox boss could be tasked with rebuilding one of Europe’s fallen giants, who haven't won the league title for eight years despite being the country’s most-decorated club.

Philippe Clement receives glowing endorsement from Belgium legend

Belgium hero Marc Degryse - capped 63 times for his country - is urging his old club's fanbase to thrown their support behind Clement if he’s offered the job.

“For me, Philippe Clement is the clear and obvious choice for Anderlecht manager,” he admitted. “In fact, I said earlier this season they should have made an approach to Rangers when he was there.

“It shouldn't make any difference he was at Club Brugge if he is the best man for the job. He is a manager who brings a real winning mentality - he is very passionate, eager to learn and very demanding.

“He is also bilingual, which plays to his advantage at a club like Anderlecht. He likes to play attacking football and is a modern coach. He would be a very good choice even if he was at Brugge.”