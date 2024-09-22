Getty Images

A report this morning claims that Ibrox chiefs could turn to the former Aberdeen and current Kilmarnock boss as their new head coach.

A new report has claimed that Rangers manager Philippe Clement is just one defeat away from being sacked as Rangers boss and that current Kilmarnock gaffer Derek McInnes is being lined up as a potential replacement for the Frenchman.

According to Football Insider’s ‘senior correspondent’ Peter O’Rourke, the former Aberdeen boss could be ‘in line’ to take charge at Ibrox should club chiefs decided to relive Clement of his duties. The Gers are of course currently third in the Scottish Premiership with 10 points, five behind rivals and league leaders Celtic who won the first Old Firm Derby of the season 3-0 at Celtic Park earlier this month.

They are also five points behind joint leaders Aberdeen who have won all five of their league matches this season and join Rangers in the semi finals of the Scottish League Cup along with Motherwell and either Celtic or Falkirk who play later this afternoon. Cyriel Dessers netted a double and captain James Tavernier scored from the penalty spot as Rangers comfortable saw off Dundee in the quarter finals yesterday.

According to Football Insider: “Clement is currently under pressure at Rangers after an underwhelming start to the season that has left the club trailing Celtic by five points in the league table. The 50-year-old is just one loss away from losing his job, which will require the Scottish giants to find a suitable replacement.”

The report adds: “McInnes is being linked with the position, but upheaval with the board after chairman John Bennett stepped down this week due to health issues. The club’s immediate focus is now on resolving everything at the boardroom level to stabilise the situation moving forward.”

Rangers memorably made an approach to make McInnes their manager in 2017 while he was manager of Aberdeen but the former Ibrox midfielder rejected the approach and opted to remain at Pittodrie. He stayed with the Dons till 2021 and in 2022 he took over at Kilmarnock where won the Scottish Championship and the guided the Ayrshire club into the UEFA Europa Conference League.